NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26

"Lives are being threatened by local drug dealers," says Iqaluit councillor

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The most popular photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on likes, views and shares: Visual artist Nancy Saunders, aka Niap, adds her artistic touch to the soon-to-open Youth and Family Activity Room in Kuujjuaq. The new health and family wellness centre opens March 1. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) The most popular photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on likes, views and shares: Visual artist Nancy Saunders, aka Niap, adds her artistic touch to the soon-to-open Youth and Family Activity Room in Kuujjuaq. The new health and family wellness centre opens March 1. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)



The second most-popular photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page shows members of 429 Transport Squadron, from 8 Wing Trenton, landing a CC-177 Globemaster III in Hall Beach Feb. 11 marking the first time that huge cargo plane has successfully landed in that North Baffin community. The CC-177 has now successfully landed on five Arctic-area gravel runways, the others being CFS Alert, Resolute Bay, Cambridge Bay and Station Nord, Greenland. With four engines and 40,440 pounds of thrust, the CC-177 can carry a payload of up to 72,727 kilograms. (PHOTO BY NEIL WILLIAMS) The second most-popular photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page shows members of 429 Transport Squadron, from 8 Wing Trenton, landing a CC-177 Globemaster III in Hall Beach Feb. 11 marking the first time that huge cargo plane has successfully landed in that North Baffin community. The CC-177 has now successfully landed on five Arctic-area gravel runways, the others being CFS Alert, Resolute Bay, Cambridge Bay and Station Nord, Greenland. With four engines and 40,440 pounds of thrust, the CC-177 can carry a payload of up to 72,727 kilograms. (PHOTO BY NEIL WILLIAMS)

March 01, 2017 - 1:09 pm

An Iqaluit story, describing how Iqaluit councillors want police to act against storefront drug dealers, led the top five most-read stories of the week on Nunatsiaqonline.ca.

Iqaluit RCMP Sgt. Grant Smith told Iqaluit city councillors Feb. 14 that police efforts to shoo potential drug dealers away from businesseswas are hampered by the absence of a city loitering bylaw.

But Iqaluit city councillors said they wanted more visibility from the RCMP and that police should do more to protect local store employees from loitering drug dealers.

Coun. Terry Dobbin told Sgt. Grant Smith of the RCMP’s “V” Division in Iqaluit that drug traffickers operating outside businesses are threatening workers at several local stores.

“I’ve been told by some of the staff that their lives are being threatened by local drug dealers and one of the managers had been assaulted by one of the people that are trafficking in drugs to the local stores,” Dobbin said.

“It’s almost getting out of control at a particular store.”

The second most-read story of the week, according to Google Analytics, which tracks our online traffic, looked at the Government of Nunavut health care failures and the death of Annie Kootoo who died Jan. 3, 2015.

For Bernice Clarke, a coroner’s report released Feb. 14 had confirmed her worst fear: that her mother’s death in early 2015 was avoidable but for Nunavut’s poor health care standards.

The report, obtained by Nunatsiaq News, revealed a failure of health care professionals to document or act on repeated complaints made by Clarke’s mother, Annie Kootoo, about numerous symptoms in the days leading up to Kootoo’s death.

You can read the whole story here.

Also among the top five stories:

• A weekend fire in Nunavut capital guts public housing unit: The occupants of five public housing units are now homeless following an evening fire that reduced an Iqaluit dwelling to a gutted shell on Feb. 19;

• Local residents disarmed a gun-toting Nunavut man in Kimmirut, where a young man, 20, who fired multiple shots, now faces multiple charges; and,

• A political feud continued over the opening of a beer and wine store in Iqaluit, with Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik renewing his opposition in the legislature after the budget address.