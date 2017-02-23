NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19

News of two more mines, jobs and investment leads past week's top five stories

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The top photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, according to the number of views, likes and shares, shows new counsellors for Nunavut, trained by Clyde River's Ilisaqsivik Society. The lastest group of trauma counsellors, who are pictured here, "is prepared to travel and we have already responded to several incidents in communities this year," says Ilisaqsivik's Facebook page. "We are here to support all communities in our region so please share this information and reach out to us if you need support." (PHOTO COURTESY ILISAQSIVIK) The top photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, according to the number of views, likes and shares, shows new counsellors for Nunavut, trained by Clyde River's Ilisaqsivik Society. The lastest group of trauma counsellors, who are pictured here, "is prepared to travel and we have already responded to several incidents in communities this year," says Ilisaqsivik's Facebook page. "We are here to support all communities in our region so please share this information and reach out to us if you need support." (PHOTO COURTESY ILISAQSIVIK)

February 23, 2017 - 10:00 am

The most-read story of the week was—no surprise—about the opening of two new gold mines in Nunavut and the promise of new jobs and money for the territory.

After 10 years in Nunavut, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. said it plans to invest more than $1.2 billion to construct two new Kivalliq region gold mines that will likely produce local jobs and contract opportunities for many years to come.

The company pressed the start button Feb. 15 on its long-awaited Meliadine mine near Rankin Inlet and its proposed satellite mine at Amaruq near the company’s existing operation at Meadowbank, which is nearing the end of its life.

To do that, they’ll invest US$900 million between now and 2019 to construct Meliadine and about US$330 million to bring the Amaruq deposit into commercial production, with the expectation that they can start shipping gold from each project by the third quarter of 2019.

You can read more of the story here.

The second most-read story of the week, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic on Nunatsiaqonline.ca, was about an attempted break-in at the RCMP detachment in Rankin Inlet.

A 23-year-old man in Rankin Inlet, alleged to have attempted a break-in at the local police station, now faces charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer in connection with the Feb. 13 incident.

“Unfortunately for him, the building he chose was the RCMP station,” said a recent posting from Sgt. Lorne Morrison of the Rankin Inlet RCMP on the Rankin Inlet news Facebook page.

“Has to be FAKE NEWS. No one can be that STUPID,” the story prompted a reader to comment. You can read the story here and judge for yourself.

Also among the top five stories of the past week:

• A Nunavut community wants morning prayer be allowed in local schools, but Nunavut government says it never banned the practice in the first place. That’s although some residents of Arviat have circulated a petition asking the education department to “reinstate traditional morning prayer” in the Kivalliq community’s three schools.

• Iqaluit’s Sheila Lumsden is among the top 24 contestants for the fourth season of the Canadian edition of the CTV MasterChef series.

Lumsden will appear on the show when its first episode airs March 2 at 9 p.m. when she will get a chance to showcase her Inuit-inspired dishes to the rest of Canada and the world.

• Iqaluit police say they’re concerned about “bad drugs” on the streets of Nunavut’s capital city, substances that could endanger the lives of users—and lead to more conflict with police.