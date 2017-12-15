NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10

Woes at Nunavik's Montreal patient residence top draw last week

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Riding of the float of Santa Clause, Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern waves to the crowd in this photo from Iqaluit's annual Christmas parade Dec. 9. Photos from the parade were popular photos this past week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on likes, views and shares. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN) Riding of the float of Santa Clause, Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern waves to the crowd in this photo from Iqaluit's annual Christmas parade Dec. 9. Photos from the parade were popular photos this past week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on likes, views and shares. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)

December 15, 2017 - 11:30 am

The most-read online news story from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10 concerned revelations about how intoxication, violence and missed appointments plague Nunavik’s medical travel system.

The story describes how Nunavik health officials want to revamp the region’s patient escort policy to cut back on the high costs and risky misbehaviour of hundreds of medical patients and their escorts while visiting Montreal.

Nunavik has two small hospitals, but people in Nunavik typically travel to Montreal for specialized health care services, and patients who require help with travel or translation can bring an escort, whose role is to accompany the patient to their appointments.

Statistics gathered on Nunavimmiut on medical travel show an alarming number of incidents, including intoxication and drug possession, violence, missed departures and even deaths reported among patients and escorts staying at the Ullivik patient residence in Dorval.

Since December 2016, event reports at Ullivik show there were 656 incidents of intoxication among escorts and 744 incidents among patients. There were also 127 reports of drug and alcohol possession at Ullivik over that same period.

Changes within Nunavut’s civil service, announced Dec. 1, also continued to draw many readers to Nunatsiaqonline.ca, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic.

More changes to the top management of the Nunavut government followed Dec. 11.

Also in the news:

• An Inukjuak man, Divie Kasudluak, 29, was charged with the second-degree murder of Maina Weetaluktuk, 28, also of Inukjuak, who died Nov. 30.

• Nunavik will finally get cellular service in 2018 as the Kativik Regional Government embarks on the first phase of a roll-out of an undersea fibre-optic cable.

• Nunavut government lawyers will seek the dismissal of wrongful death suit as a Cape Dorset mother sues the Government of Nunavut, a health centre and nurses for the 2012 death of her infant son Makibi. The civil court hearing, set to unfold at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit on Dec. 13, is the latest chapter in a sad story stretching over five years that has spawned several lawsuits, government reports and a special coroner’s inquest investigating the circumstances of the infant’s death.