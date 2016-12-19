NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18

NTI election tops the week's news

The most-popular photo of the past week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shore: Up until Dec. 31, people in Nunavik can purchase whole turkeys and hams for half the regular price in local grocery stores, thanks to a holiday-season subsidy put in place by the Kativik Regional Government and Makivik Corp. Nunavik's "Food and Other Essentials Program" aims to promote healthy and affordable food across Nunavik's 14 communities, with the help of the Quebec government. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

December 19, 2016 - 2:30 pm

The big news of this past week in Nunavut:—Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., the birthright organization for Nunavut Inuit, gained a new president-elect Dec. 13: Aluki Kotierk.

Unofficial results posted online by NTI Dec.13 showed Kotierk with 2,235 votes, or 32.1 per cent of ballots cast, slightly less than one-third of the total.

That was 243 votes more than the second-place finisher, incumbent Cathy Towtongie, who took 1,992 votes or 28.6 per cent of the total.

“I’m a little in disbelief and very emotional,” Kotierk said from her Iqaluit home moments after winning the election.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about my late grandmother and wishing she was here to witness this.”

The second-most read story of the week, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic, was the search for Jake Angurasuk (known also by Angugasak) 29, who had been missing since Dec. 13. The Iqaluit RCMP announced Dec. 18, after a search by volunteers, that his body had been located outside iqaluit.

Among the top five stories of the week:

• A subcontractor has sued a Nunavut mining company for millions in unpaid fees: According to court documents, Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. is mired in a court battle with a subcontractor involving millions of dollars worth of services at its north Baffin mine. The B.C.-based subcontractor, Arctic Construction Ltd., has alleged Baffinland owes them about $6.2 million for work on the mine site, at the Milne Inlet shipping port, and the service road in between. But Baffinland denies it owes the company any money and claimed in court documents that the subcontractor actually owes the mining company at least $7.7 million for contract violations;

• A visit to the Rankin Inlet Healing Facility, which houses medium- and low-security inmates, with Nunatsiaq News reporter Thomas Rohner; and,

• also in the top five stories of week for the second week running: how sexist remarks at a Winnipeg research gala shocked and disturbed northern scientists. Sexist, inappropriate comments made during an ArcticNet gala celebration in Winnipeg Dec. 7 prompted two open letters denouncing the speech and a call for ArcticNet’s board of directors to address long-standing issues of sexism in the organization, and in northern research.

ArcticNet, an elite network of publicly funded researchers and academics, held its annual meeting in Winnipeg last week to showcase Arctic research. Young researchers were particularly offended when Russell Shearer took the podium at the gala to recognize outgoing executive director Martin Fortier for his long service to ArcticNet and proceeded to roast Fortier with some questionable jokes.