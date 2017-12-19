NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17

Government of Nunavut appointments lead the news

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares shows this map and the blue are the Chukchi Sea to the left, which is usually,covered in sea ice this time of year. The orange-yellow line that attaches Russia and Alaska shows the average ice extent over the past 30 years. The National Snow and Ice Data Centre in Colorado, which issues daily images of sea ice growth and retreat in the Arctic and Antarctic, reported record low sea ice in that area for November and it continues to be low in December as well. Other patches of sea ice remain low for this time of year including the Hudson and Ungava coasts of Nunavik. Western Hudson Bay, Baffin Bay and Davis Strait appear to contain close to average amounts of sea ice on the day this image was compiled, Dec. 7. (NSIDC IMAGE) The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares shows this map and the blue are the Chukchi Sea to the left, which is usually,covered in sea ice this time of year. The orange-yellow line that attaches Russia and Alaska shows the average ice extent over the past 30 years. The National Snow and Ice Data Centre in Colorado, which issues daily images of sea ice growth and retreat in the Arctic and Antarctic, reported record low sea ice in that area for November and it continues to be low in December as well. Other patches of sea ice remain low for this time of year including the Hudson and Ungava coasts of Nunavik. Western Hudson Bay, Baffin Bay and Davis Strait appear to contain close to average amounts of sea ice on the day this image was compiled, Dec. 7. (NSIDC IMAGE)

December 19, 2017 - 11:30 am

Our most-read story from the past week looked at how Premier Paul Quassa has looked beyond the Government of Nunavut to fill vacant management jobs.

On Dec. 11, Quassa announced that Pujjuut Kusugak will become Nunavut’s deputy minister of education, Udloriak Hanson will become deputy minister of the Department of Economic Development and Transportation, and Sheila Kolola will become president of Nunavut Arctic College.

These appointments followed earlier changes within Nunavut’s civil service, announced Dec. 1.

The second most-read story of the past week, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic, revealed how Quebec police have asked Nunavimmiut for information on a child pornography case.

Predrag Remic has been charged with the distribution of child pornography.

But the Sûreté du Québec is still trying to gauge who Remic may have come into contact with in order to locate potential victims. Investigators say the 29-year-old worked with youth in Salluit, along Nunavik’s Hudson Strait.

If you have information, you can contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264. Calls are confidential and can be made in English.

Also among the top five stories of the week:

• An ex-cop with a criminal record has been hired as Nunavik’s police human resources advisor: Érick Labrie began working as an HR advisor for the KRG this past September. As one of four advisors in the department, Labrie was assigned to handle the KRG’s public security needs, which includes the Kativik Regional Police Force. Labrie is a former police officer with the SQ but left that job after two impaired driving charges in 2015, leading to convictions on some charges earlier this year.

• Despite a criminal record, a Prince Edward Island man is now a Nunavut school principal: Gregory Campbell, 52, last year pleaded guilty to criminal harassment: The new principal at Nasivvik High School in Pond Inlet was convicted of two counts of criminal harassment, in relation to incidents that occurred while working as an educator in P.E.I. two years ago. The GN hired him as Nasivvik’s new principal following a job competition this fall.

• Hurtigruten, the big Norwegian cruise, ferry and cargo operator, plans to launch its new hybrid electric ship, the 140-metre MS Roald Amundsen, which it calls “the world’s greenest vessel,” on a 2019 voyage from Alaska to Greenland through the Northwest Passage. The ship is one of two now under order for Hurtigruten. The vessels will be the world’s first hybrid electric-diesel power cruise vessels.

Keen to learn which online stories were the most popular in 2017? Look to Nunatsiaqonline.ca in the new year for our roundup of the past year’s top 10 online stories.