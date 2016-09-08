What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4
Readers share worry about missing mom, baby, teenaged kayaker
Good news drew the greatest number of readers to Nunatsiaqonline.ca as Ottawa police found missing Nunavut woman, Madeline Atagootak, 20, and her five-week-old son Elijah Aug. 30
After issuing an earlier plea to the public for information, the Ottawa Police Service said “Atagootak and her baby have been located safe and sound.”
Google Analytics which tracks our online readers, also shows an “Open letter to the presidents of Makivvik and First Air” drew the second-largest number of readers to Nunatsiaqonline.ca last week.
The letter from Lois Mike of Pangnirtung asked “Is a Nunavik company taking advantage of the Baffin region?”
“How come Nunavik can have as many make-up flights as they want, (I’ve been there and seen it done) when Baffin, where most of First Air’s income is coming from, cannot even have make-up flights?
I live just 50 minutes away from Pangnirtung, and not one makeup flight is ever available.”
You can read the entire text of her letter here.
The other stories in the top-five included:
• An Iqaluit woman who cut man’s throat pleaded guilty to aggravated assault: Levina Munick, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault Aug. 29 for an incident in 2013. She will be sentenced in 2017;
• Cambridge Bay voters weighed in on Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo’s future, with one saying “most of his reason to represent people in Nunavut is gone;” and,
• A quest for lost Nunavut teen: As of Aug. 31, local volunteers from Cape Dorset continued to search for Saali Toonoo, 18, who went missing after he set out Aug. 26 via kayak on Tellik Inlet. The volunteers began their search Aug. 27, and found Toonoo’s overturned kayak, paddle and one boot on Aug. 28. The Canadian Force’s Joint Task Force Atlantic said on Twitter Aug. 30 they called off the two Hercules aircraft and two Cormorant helicopters that they had sent Aug. 29 to help with the search Aug. 30. The search and rescue operation for a Cape Dorset kayaker was been downgraded to a recovery operation, the Nunavut RCMP reported Sept. 2.