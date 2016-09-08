NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4

Readers share worry about missing mom, baby, teenaged kayaker

The top photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares: Despite being frail from Parkinson's Disease, Nunavut living legend Charlie Panigoniak manages to get on stage with his old mates from the Kapurvik Band and perform before a packed audience during a concert held in his honour in Arviat Aug. 30. The show, organized by the Arviat Music Festival Society, included many local musicians covering Panigoniak's songs which, according to local reports, brought Panigoniak to tears as he sat in the audience with his wife Lorna. Peter Shamee entertained the crowd by simulating what Panigoniak used to do during performances including inviting a non-Inuk to the stage to try to copy what he was singing in Inuktitut. Panigoniak, who is in a wheelchair, closed the show by performing the song "I am Homesick." Money raised at the concert will be donated to Panigoniak and his family. If you want to donate, contact John Main through Facebook. (PHOTO BY ERIC ANOEE) The top photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares: Despite being frail from Parkinson's Disease, Nunavut living legend Charlie Panigoniak manages to get on stage with his old mates from the Kapurvik Band and perform before a packed audience during a concert held in his honour in Arviat Aug. 30. The show, organized by the Arviat Music Festival Society, included many local musicians covering Panigoniak's songs which, according to local reports, brought Panigoniak to tears as he sat in the audience with his wife Lorna. Peter Shamee entertained the crowd by simulating what Panigoniak used to do during performances including inviting a non-Inuk to the stage to try to copy what he was singing in Inuktitut. Panigoniak, who is in a wheelchair, closed the show by performing the song "I am Homesick." Money raised at the concert will be donated to Panigoniak and his family. If you want to donate, contact John Main through Facebook. (PHOTO BY ERIC ANOEE)



The second most-circulated photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook Page shows Iqaluit first-responders assisting an elderly passenger disembarking from Air Canada Flight 845 after the plane, on a transatlantic flight to Calgary, Alta., from Frankfurt, Germany, was diverted to Iqaluit, landing shortly after 2 p.m, Aug. 30. The woman suffered from heart complications, an anonymous source told Nunatsiaq News. The elderly woman disembarked from the plane on her own, was laid on a gurney by paramedics and moved into an awaiting ambulance. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER) The second most-circulated photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook Page shows Iqaluit first-responders assisting an elderly passenger disembarking from Air Canada Flight 845 after the plane, on a transatlantic flight to Calgary, Alta., from Frankfurt, Germany, was diverted to Iqaluit, landing shortly after 2 p.m, Aug. 30. The woman suffered from heart complications, an anonymous source told Nunatsiaq News. The elderly woman disembarked from the plane on her own, was laid on a gurney by paramedics and moved into an awaiting ambulance. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)

September 08, 2016 - 1:15 pm

Good news drew the greatest number of readers to Nunatsiaqonline.ca as Ottawa police found missing Nunavut woman, Madeline Atagootak, 20, and her five-week-old son Elijah Aug. 30

After issuing an earlier plea to the public for information, the Ottawa Police Service said “Atagootak and her baby have been located safe and sound.”

Google Analytics which tracks our online readers, also shows an “Open letter to the presidents of Makivvik and First Air” drew the second-largest number of readers to Nunatsiaqonline.ca last week.

The letter from Lois Mike of Pangnirtung asked “Is a Nunavik company taking advantage of the Baffin region?”

“How come Nunavik can have as many make-up flights as they want, (I’ve been there and seen it done) when Baffin, where most of First Air’s income is coming from, cannot even have make-up flights?

I live just 50 minutes away from Pangnirtung, and not one makeup flight is ever available.”

You can read the entire text of her letter here.

The other stories in the top-five included:

• An Iqaluit woman who cut man’s throat pleaded guilty to aggravated assault: Levina Munick, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault Aug. 29 for an incident in 2013. She will be sentenced in 2017;

• Cambridge Bay voters weighed in on Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo’s future, with one saying “most of his reason to represent people in Nunavut is gone;” and,

• A quest for lost Nunavut teen: As of Aug. 31, local volunteers from Cape Dorset continued to search for Saali Toonoo, 18, who went missing after he set out Aug. 26 via kayak on Tellik Inlet. The volunteers began their search Aug. 27, and found Toonoo’s overturned kayak, paddle and one boot on Aug. 28. The Canadian Force’s Joint Task Force Atlantic said on Twitter Aug. 30 they called off the two Hercules aircraft and two Cormorant helicopters that they had sent Aug. 29 to help with the search Aug. 30. The search and rescue operation for a Cape Dorset kayaker was been downgraded to a recovery operation, the Nunavut RCMP reported Sept. 2.