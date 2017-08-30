NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27

Death of Sanikiluaq woman, arrest of common-law husband tops the week's news

The most popular photo on Facebook, based on views, likes and shares shows a pair of muskoxen close to the Inukjuak airport Aug. 22. (PHOTO BY SANDY K. ETOK) The most popular photo on Facebook, based on views, likes and shares shows a pair of muskoxen close to the Inukjuak airport Aug. 22. (PHOTO BY SANDY K. ETOK)

August 30, 2017 - 2:30 pm

The top story of the week on Nunatsiaqonline.ca was a sad story, about the death of a 20-year-old Sanikiluaq woman Aug. 22 after her common-law husband allegedly shot her twice.

The firearms incident also left suspect Archie Kattuk, 26, suffering from a “self-inflicted gun shot wound,” the RCMP said late Aug. 22.

The RCMP said later the man faces a charge of second degree murder in connection with the death of his common-law wife in this Hudson Bay community of about 900 people.

Kattuk remains in RCMP custody in Winnipeg, Man., where he is undergoing treatment for his wound, police said.

According to community sources, the couple were quarrelling when the man shot her two times in the chest and then tried to kill himself.

You can read more here.

And, again, the saga of the Waters’ Edge Steak and Seafood restaurant and the now closed Hotel Arctic continued to draw in readers.

The new owners of the building, Qikiqtaaluk Properties, wanted to lease the building to Nunavut Arctic College for use as a student residence, with classroom space and a student cafeteria.

But an ongoing squabble with the Waters’ Edge restaurant, which operated under an arrangement with the previous owner, threatened construction deadlines.

And it could “irremediably compromise” the Inuit birthright subsidiary’s yet-to-be-signed agreement with NAC, which would allow the college to operate in the building, Qikiqtaaluk Properties said in court documents filed Aug. 18.

Later Nunatsiaq News learned that the restaurant and pub was to close its doors Aug. 25.

While one restaurant is closing, plans for a new Iqaluit bar and restaurant also drew in plenty of readers.

The new restaurant, to be called Wilkins’ Restaurant according to proponents who appeared before Iqaluit City Council, would be located in the Lower Base neighbourhood of the city, behind the Capital Suites hotel, and would replace the current Big Racks Barbecue located there.

Last, a letter to Nunatsiaq News that said Nunavut social housing rents should not be based on gross income was also a popular entry on our website. The letter writer said high rents are a big burden when combined with other high costs of living.