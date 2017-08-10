NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7

Top story looked at coroner's inquest into Baker Lake man's death

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, shows Izaac Wilman of Iqaluit sewing the skin of his new qajaq outside Inuksuk High School Aug. 1. Wilman is one of three Iqaluit youth building their own Greenlandic-style qajaq this summer, under the mentorship of Sarah McNair-Landry and Erik Boomer. The sewn sheath for the wood frame is made from ballistic nylon. Wilman, 21, designed the small boat to be "faster, lighter and hold its line in the water better." He is hoping to use his new handmade qajaq to harvest seal or birds. (PHOTOS BY BETH BROWN)

August 10, 2017 - 4:00 pm

Members of the Nunavut RCMP must ensure that detainees get medical help if they need it, whether or not they appear to be intoxicated.

That was among the 17 recommendations made by a jury in Baker Lake July 27. These recommendations were covered in a story that became the most-read online story of week from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 on Nunatsiaqonline.ca.

Police should not assume unconscious Inuit are intoxicated, the inquest determined after Paul Kayuryuk of Baker Lake, a middle-aged man who never drank alcohol, was held in a cell in 2012 after suffering a stroke—and died.

You can read the whole story here.

The second most-read story of the first week of August, according to Google Analytics, which tracks traffic on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. was an update on the death of Bethany Nastapoka, 14, of Inukjuak.

Nastapoka was found near her home in Inukjuak July 22.

Police are treating her death as a homicide, although two weeks later, they have yet to make any arrests in the case.

Readers were also attracted in great numbers to the following stories:

• a new traffic bylaw in Rankin Inlet aims to put the lid on the community’s longstanding problems with all-terrain vehicle driving with new traffic regulations focusing on ATV safety;

• the Inuit-owned business arm of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, the Qikiqtaaluk Corp., is the new owner of the Hotel Arctic building in downtown Iqaluit: QC won’t reveal plans for building, but it won’t be a hotel; and,

• Nunavut police defuse yet another firearms scare: Pond Inlet woman charged with pointing loaded gun at police vehicle.