NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Aug. 13 to Aug. 21

Alleged abuse by late dental hygienist leads the week's news

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The top photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, like and shares shows Air Inuit pilot Melissa Haney with a framed image of the new stamp created in her honour during a recent stop at the Inukjuak airport. hTe stamp was designed by the Canadian section of the Ninety-Nines, an international organization of women pilots and officially unveiled Aug. 15 at Air Inuit's Montreal offices. (PHOTO COURTESY OF LISA BISHOP) The top photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, like and shares shows Air Inuit pilot Melissa Haney with a framed image of the new stamp created in her honour during a recent stop at the Inukjuak airport. hTe stamp was designed by the Canadian section of the Ninety-Nines, an international organization of women pilots and officially unveiled Aug. 15 at Air Inuit's Montreal offices. (PHOTO COURTESY OF LISA BISHOP)

August 23, 2017 - 4:00 pm

Many who read what became the week’s most read story on Nunatsiaqonline.ca had trouble believing that a dental hygienist could have abused children whom he treated in the 1980s.

But a dental therapist—the late Daniel Nahogaloak of Cambridge Bay, who died in 2016 at age 63—may have sexually abused young children in several Nunavut communities in the 1980s, leaving his victims so traumatized that afterwards they were too scared to seek dental care, alleges Alan Regel, an Edmonton-based lawyer and member of the Nunavut bar.

Regel said the late Nahogaloak was trained by the federal government as a dental therapist and sent back north as part of a program to improve dental hygiene in the North.

When Nahogaloak arrived in Igloolik in January 1984, many locals were excited to have an Inuk dental therapist, a position they did not distinguish from that of a dentist, Regel said.

Right now, Regel represents 12 Igloolik individuals who allege, in a civil case against the federal government, that Nahogaloak abused them.

You can read the whole story here.

The second most-read story on Nunatsiaqonline.ca, according to Google Analytics which tracks online traffic, looked at frustration over the lack of progress in finding out who killed Bethany Nastapoka Epoo, found dead July 22 in her hometown of Inukjuak on Nunavik’s Hudson Bay coast.

With no arrests three weeks later, the girl’s mother has asked members of the public to come forward with any information that could help lead police to her killer.

Among other top stories last week:

• Jack Anawak, NDP candidate in the 2015 federal election, is facing impaired driving charges from a June incident: The RCMP charged Anawak, 66, with one count of operating a vehicle while impaired, as well as failing a breathalyzer test while operating a motor vehicle.

• A Nunavut school worker has been charged with obstructing justice in a sex assault case: The woman described as “teacher” during court proceedings counselled an underage sexual assault victim into signing fabricated letters, the Crown alleges.

• Members of the RCMP in Cape Dorset have asked people in the community for their help so that David Mikkigak, 37, can surrender “peacefully” to police.

In an Aug. 15 news release, and again on Aug. 18, Nunavut RCMP said Mikkigak of Cape Dorset, who is wanted on a number of criminal charges dating to June of this year, including assault and forcible confinement, has been evading police for the past seven weeks.