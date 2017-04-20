NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from April 9 to April 16

Teacher's termination because of Facebook posting the most-read story

This photo, shared on Twitter by Gideonie Joamie and on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, was by far the most popular photo of the week, based on views, likes and shares. Here you can see Bobby Gordon of Kuujjuaq, the big winner of the Iqaluit-Kimmirut snowmobile race, held April 15 during Toonik Tyme. You can see the full schedule of events coming up during Toonik Tyme, which wraps up April 22, at http://tooniktyme.ca. And you can see more photos of Toonik Tyme on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page.

April 20, 2017 - 8:30 am

Be careful what you post on Facebook: a Nunavut teacher who posted an altered photo of an ISIS execution on a community Facebook page received a statement of “termination without cause” earlier this month.

That was the top most-read story on Nunatsiaq News during the week of April 9 to April 16, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic.

Moses Suzuki, a Grade 9 teacher at Sakku School in Coral Harbour, told Nunatsiaq News in that he had received the termination statement April 7.

That move follows a complaint made March 27 to the Nunavut Department of Education and Suzuki’s suspension from his teaching duties during an investigation into his posting of the altered ISIS photo.

Suzuki posted a photo that showed a screen shot from a video of the 2015 execution of American journalist James Foley by ISIS, the militant group called the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, which prompted some parents to keep their children out of school.

The image in the screen shot had been changed to show the smiling face of Suzuki, pasted instead of Foley’s face on top of his orange-clothed body.

The photo of a local Inuk woman, raised in Coral Harbour and a convert to Islam, who had been in a relationship with Suzuki, was inserted at the right, next to the knife-wielding ISIS executioner.

Under the Nunavut Teachers’ Association Collective Agreement section 18.6, a Nunavut teacher, such as Suzuki, in his first year in Nunavut, who is on a one-year probation term, can be fired without cause at the end of an academic year by notice in writing.

Also among the top five stories:

• Nunavut RCMP seize alcohol and drugs in western Nunavut: Transporting or possessing illegal alcohol and drugs in Gjoa Haven didn’t work out for several residents of this western Nunavut town of about 1,300 people, who now face drug and liquor charges.

• Nunavut RCMP seek help from the public on “suspicious” death of a Kugluktuk woman: Police continue to in the continuing investigation into the death of Margaret Ogina, 46, on April 10 in Kugluktuk—“Anyone with information about Margaret Ogina’s acquaintances, whereabouts and travels between Friday, April 7 to Monday, April 10, 2017 are asked to contact the Kugluktuk RCMP at 867-982-0123 or the Major Crime Unit at 867-975-4417 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS),” police said.

• Nunavut RCMP in Gjoa Haven laid multiple charges against two people following a brawl at a local residence that injured two other people. The injured victims were treated at the community health centre and then released. Police charged one adult and one youth, both male; and,

• Inuk woman’s killer appeals 2015 murder conviction: Victoria Henneberry, convicted in death of Nunatsiavut Inuk Loretta Saunders in 2014, wants second degree murder conviction overturned.