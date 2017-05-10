NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from April 30 to May 7

Nunavut RCMP stories lead the most-read list

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



It's not often a wolverine becomes the top photo op on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, but, based on views, likes and shares, this photo of a wolverine, shot north of Chesterfield Inlet, on April 20, did. (PHOTO BY PUTULIK PHOTOGRAPHY) It's not often a wolverine becomes the top photo op on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, but, based on views, likes and shares, this photo of a wolverine, shot north of Chesterfield Inlet, on April 20, did. (PHOTO BY PUTULIK PHOTOGRAPHY)



Our second most-popular photo on Facebook and the top photo on our @NunatsiaqNews Twitter feed shows Olympic gold medalist and Canadian Women's Hockey League forward Natalie Spooner poses with a wee fan at the Arnaitok Arena in Iqaluit April 26. Spooner, who plays for the CWHL's Toronto Furies, was part of a touring entourage with NHL veteran Lanny McDonald, which brought the Stanley Cup and 150 bags of children's hockey equipment to eight Nunavut communities, thanks to sponsors Scotiabank, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, Project North and First Air. (PHOTO BY FRANK REARDON) Our second most-popular photo on Facebook and the top photo on our @NunatsiaqNews Twitter feed shows Olympic gold medalist and Canadian Women's Hockey League forward Natalie Spooner poses with a wee fan at the Arnaitok Arena in Iqaluit April 26. Spooner, who plays for the CWHL's Toronto Furies, was part of a touring entourage with NHL veteran Lanny McDonald, which brought the Stanley Cup and 150 bags of children's hockey equipment to eight Nunavut communities, thanks to sponsors Scotiabank, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, Project North and First Air. (PHOTO BY FRANK REARDON)

May 10, 2017 - 11:45 am

Three RCMP-related stories dominated the top five most-read stories of the past week on Nunatsiaqonline.ca

The death of a Hall Beach man, 39, in a confrontation with RCMP members, ranked as the week’s top story, according to Google Analytics, which tracks our online traffic.

The Hall Beach man died following a late night confrontation, May 1, with police officers in the Baffin community of about 850 people.

Nunavut RCMP members had responded to a call about a 39-year-old man in distress on May 1 at 11:30 p.m.

The man was reported to have been live streaming on social media that he wanted “to die by police,” the RCMP said.

Officers arrived at the residence where the man threatened them with a weapon, and they attempted to de-escalate the situation and negotiate with the man, but were unable to do so, police said.

An RCMP member finally shot the man and then recovered his weapon. The man later died of his injuries.

The Ottawa Police Service will carry out an inquiry in the shooting.

The next day the Nunavut RCMP defused a firearms incident in Igloolik involving a teenaged boy. No one was hurt.

“These types of incidents are extremely stressful and challenging to deal with. The police continually strive to achieve an end result such as this, where nobody is hurt or injured,” the RCMP said.

A teenaged boy, 16, from Igloolik now faces numerous charges in connection with this incident.

You can read more here.

Then, an ex-Nunavut cop has been charged with uttering threats and trespassing.

Jeffrey Dillon, who appears to be a former Nunavut RCMP member, has been charged with trespassing on an Iqaluit residence and uttering threats last December and is to appear in court again this May 15.

Along among the top five stories of the week:

• North West Co. buys airline, ends Kivalliq air freight contract with Calm Air: Calm Air receives 90-day notice of termination of existing cargo contract with NWC

• Since 2013, no Nunavik high school grads have received diplomas: Nunavik’s secondary four-level math and science curriculum does not meet Quebec’s Department of Education requirements. Instead, Nunavik students who complete their Secondary 5 studies have received an Attestation of Equivalence of Secondary Studies, or AESS, issued by Quebec.