What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from April 2 to April 9

The most popular photo of the past week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares shows a section of the Bank of Canada's commemorative $10 note unveiled April 7 with an image from the late Kenojuak Ashevak of Cape Dorset. The $10 note will go into circulation June 1, and is intended to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation. The image by Kenojuak Ashevak is entitled "Owl's Bouquet."



The second most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page asks readers to share any information they might have about a fire in a washroom of the Jonah Amitnaaq Secondary School where a soap dispenser was found burning April 7. RCMP members entered the high school after they heard the fire alarm sounding. But two students, who had seen the fire in the washroom, reported it to the school principal who managed to put the fire out. No injuries or other damage resulted. Anyone with information about this fire can provide it in confidence to any detachment of the RCMP, or Nunavut Crime Stoppers through anonymous tip. Crime Stoppers can be reached at any time toll free at (800) 222-8477 (TIPS), or by entering a tip online at www.nwtnutips.com. (FILE PHOTO)

April 13, 2017 - 3:00 pm

Crime and the sad deaths of the Nunatsiaq News advertising manager and a 12-year-old girl in Salluit dominated the top five most-read stories on Nunatsiaqonline.ca this past week.

The top story first alerted readers to the escape of a “possibly dangerous” man who fled from police custody April 2 in Cape Dorset. Then, in its updated version, readers learned that the man was apprehended later that day.

The man, identified as Nuyalia Tunnillie, 29, had escaped at about 7:30 a.m. April 2 in the community of about 1,400.

Tunnillie, while in police custody at the Cape Dorset RCMP detachment, had managed to escape by assaulting and threatening a guard on duty.

Extra resources from Iqaluit were sent April 2 to the Cape Dorset RCMP to assist with the search for Tunnillie.

At about 11 p.m. on the same day, information was received from the community that Tunnillie was in a residence.

RCMP officers immediately went to the residence and located Tunnillie who was arrested without incident. You can read the whole story here.

Then Nunavut police investigated an April 2 weekend shooting in a Pangnirtung residence where children were present.

A number of occupants were there at the time, including children, although no one was injured in the shooting incident.

On April 2, the RCMP detachment in Pangnirtung received a call just after midnight about shots fired inside a home.

When officers arrived, they discovered three bullet holes in the living room window, which had also caused damage to the interior ceiling.

The RCMP members later arrested three men, aged 19, 20 and 23.

The men now face charges, which include the reckless discharge of a firearm, attempted robbery and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

“The discharge of a firearm in a careless manner can have disastrous consequences, especially when it involves a dwelling house with occupants inside,” the RCMP said.

You can read more here.

And also among the top stories:A Nunavut man who masterminded Iqaluit robberies sought sympathy in sentencing:

Michael Cooper-Flaherty, 20, begged for sympathy April 5 during his sentencing submissions at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

Cooper-Flaherty, due to receive his sentence in July, pleaded guilty in August 2016 to multiple charges of robbery stemming from five robberies of local Iqaluit convenience stores between late 2014 and mid-2015, along with a breach of an undertaking.

Included in the top five stories, according to Google Analytics which tracks online traffic, a tribute to Bill McConkey, the advertising manager at Nunatsiaq News, who died March 31: “Bill was the tireless engine that drove Nunatsiaq News into the 21st century.”

Bill, 68, died unexpectedly March 31 at the Ottawa General Hospital, following complications that arose following routine surgery.

And many wanted to know more about how a 12-year-old Nunavik girl died following head injury at hockey game: On April 1, the girl was watching an evening hockey game at the arena in Salluit, part of a regional midget tournament coordinated by the community and the Nunavik Youth Hockey Development Program. During the game, she was accidentally struck by a puck shot over the boards.

The girl was treated at the local health centre but died the following morning,

You can read more about the story here.