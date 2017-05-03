NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from April 23 to April 30

Terror search snafus leads the online news

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The top photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares: Igloolik musher Andy Attagutalukutuk is announced winner of this year's Nunavut Quest at a celebration in Igloolik April 28. The eight teams who took part in the Baffin dog sled race arrived in Igloolik April 27. It took organizers the day to calculate times: Attagutalukutuk finished the eight-day, 500 kilometre race from Arctic Bay to Igloolik in 40 hours and 22 minutes. In second place, Lee Inuaraq from Pond Inlet at 41 hours and 10 minutes and in third, Michael Inuaraq, also from Pond Inlet, who finished in 42 hours and 15 minutes. (PHOTO BY TOM NAQITARVIK) The top photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares: Igloolik musher Andy Attagutalukutuk is announced winner of this year's Nunavut Quest at a celebration in Igloolik April 28. The eight teams who took part in the Baffin dog sled race arrived in Igloolik April 27. It took organizers the day to calculate times: Attagutalukutuk finished the eight-day, 500 kilometre race from Arctic Bay to Igloolik in 40 hours and 22 minutes. In second place, Lee Inuaraq from Pond Inlet at 41 hours and 10 minutes and in third, Michael Inuaraq, also from Pond Inlet, who finished in 42 hours and 15 minutes. (PHOTO BY TOM NAQITARVIK)

May 03, 2017 - 1:10 pm

A 165-year-old search continued to attract the interest of Nunatsiaq News readers, with the most-read story of the past week a piece that looked into the hidden inter-agency turf war that preceded the 2016 discovery of Sir John Franklin’s HMS Terror.

Documents obtained by Nunatsiaq News reveal the Government of Nunavut permitted itself to search Terror Bay, but prohibited Parks Canada and Arctic Research Foundation from doing the same.

Then, the RCMP spent two months investigating whether the crew of the Martin Bergmann vessel, owned and operated by the Arctic Research Foundation, illegally entered Terror Bay to find Franklin’s long-lost vessel HMS Terror in September 2016.

The legality of the search, and other revelations, were embedded in a series of documents and emails obtained by Nunatsiaq News related to the historic discovery made about 120 kilometres west of Gjoa Haven.

You can read the whole story by reporter—and Franklin buff—Steve Ducharmehere.

Also in the top five most-read stories of the past week, according to Google Analytics, which tracks traffic on Nunatsiaqonline.ca, the continuing saga of the Kitikmeot region medevac contract with the GN.

On April 26, Nunavut Justice Paul Bychok said he would “in a timely fashion,” rule on whether to issue a summary judgment, and avoid a trial, in a five-year-old legal grievance on behalf of Adlair Aviation against the GN over the awarding of a medevac contract in 2011.

And in other aviation news, two other stories, which also made it in the top five, reported on changes to scheduling, both linked to the codeshare agreement which ends this month.

First Air said it plans to add an extra flight to its Nunavut-Northwest Territories route.

Starting May 21, the airline is adding a fourth weekly flight on its Iqaluit-Rankin Inlet-Yellowknife route. That flight will run Sundays, in addition to its trans-territorial flights that already run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The extra flight will be operated by a Summit Air RJ85 aircraft, with whom the airline has expanded a charter passenger service post-codeshare.

Also, post-codeshare, Canadian North will end flights to Clyde River, although the airline promised expanded flight schedule to other Nunavut communities.

Then, readers were keen to know more about the May 1 plebiscites in Cambridge Bay and Rankin in over whether to open beer-wine stores in the two communities.

But before marking their ballots in the non-binding plebiscites, Cambridge Bay MLA and Nunavut Justice Minister Keith Peterson, who is also Nunavut’s minister responsible for the liquor commission, suggested people take time to think.

“People need to ask the questions and ask amongst themselves what the pros and cons are,” Peterson said. “You want to make choices.”

In the end, on May 1 voters in Rankin Inlet and Cambridge Bay came out strongly in favour of the establishment of beer-wine stores.

In Rankin Inlet, 372, or about 74 per cent of those who cast ballots, said yes, and 127 voted no. In Cambridge Bay 349, or about 82 per cent of those who cast ballots, said yes, with 71 voting no.

hose results, along with other factors, will influence the Government of Nunavut’s decision on whether to open stores in the two communities—as it did following a similar 2015 plebiscite in Iqaluit.

In Iqaluit, 78 per cent voted in favour of a beer-wine store which is expected to open this summer in Nunavut’s capital.