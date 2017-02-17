We’ve got hard decisions to make on Nutrition North, Carolyn Bennett says
Consultation tour wraps up, minister awaits report from officials
Now that her department’s consultation tour of northern communities has ended, Carolyn Bennett, the minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, said in the Senate Feb. 8 that she and her officials still have hard decisions to make before figuring out what to do with the much-criticized Nutrition North Canada program.
That community engagement tour began May 30, 2016 with a session in Old Crow, Yukon and continued through the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and northern communities in six provinces. The final meeting was held this past Jan. 26 in Fort Albany, Ont.
So for now, Bennett awaits a report from her officials on that tour, she said in response to a question from Sen. Charlie Watt of Nunavik during Senate question period.
“As you know, we’ve been consulting coast to coast to coast about what the changes to Nutrition North need to be. I will have a report shortly from my department, as well as other reports, and we hope that we will have your advice on this as well,” Bennett told Watt.
She also said her department must figure out what direction to take in responding to food insecurity in northern Canada—which she described as a “difficult challenge.”
One issue is how to take into account the northern allowances that government employees and others already receive to compensate for the high cost of living.
Another is whether to create a social policy aimed at those most in need such as chronically undernourished children, many of whom don’t get enough essential micro-nutrients, such as iron and vitamin D.
One study released in 2009 found that most pregnant women in the Baffin region are malnourished.
Another study, also released in 2009, found that about half of Nunavut’s children don’t get enough to eat.
And the Nunavut government’s Qanukkanniq report card recommended that children in school need lunch and snack programs immediately.
“Are things like Nutrition North a fairness program for northerners who also get a northern subsidy, particularly the people from the South living and working up there?” Bennett said.
“Or should it be an actual food security social policy that is about the preschoolers, 70 per cent of whom are food insecure?”
And making that decision means that after listening to northerners, the department must make some hard decisions, she said.
“We’re going to have to decide whether this is a social program or a fairness issue,” Bennett said.
But she also said, “the system was broken,” and that “it is going to have to be a different way of thinking.”
She also said she’s learned the absence of Nutrition North subsidies for essential non-food items that families require, such as laundry detergent or diapers, are part of the current problem.
“Again, this is actually devastating for family members,” Bennett said.
In a submission to the federal government on the NNC program this past December, the Dieticians of Canada, a national association, said the NNC created some improvements when compared with Food Mail, but that it’s not targeted at those most in need, and that one root problem is a lack of money.
“The NNC program is effectively a form of indirect income support at the broader community level, subsidizing the price of food for all residents, and not targeted as an initiative to reduce household food insecurity,” the report said.
The Dieticians of Canada also said reducing food insecurity in northern Canada requires a “multi-pronged approach” that includes better income support.
“Income-based responses to household food insecurity are designed to provide a solution to address the root cause of household food insecurity, which is lack of money for basic needs within a household,” the group said.
The NNC, replaced the old food mail program on April 1, 2011 following numerous complaints about food mail, including high prices and other issues.
The NNC works by providing direct subsidies to retailers for food shipped by air cargo to a list of 121 eligible communities, based on the weight of the food they ship.
In 2015-16, the INAC forecast spending of about $71.8 million on the NNC. About $68.5 million of that went towards subsidies and about $3.4 million went to staff salaries and benefits, plus operation and maintenance.
Over the same period, Health Canada spent about $2.9 million on the NNC, mostly for nutrition education programs.
But now, the federal government’s spending on the NNC is likely closer to $85 million a year.
That’s because, as of Oct. 1, 2016, Ottawa added 37 more communities, most of them First Nations communities in the provinces, to the eligibility list, and announced an additional $64.5 million in spending over five years to pay for it.
That additional annual contribution will be capped in 2021 at $13.8 million.
Since its launch, Nutrition North Canada has become the target of numerous complaints from thousands of northern consumers, territorial governments and others, many of whom allege that northern retailers like North West Co. and Arctic Co-operatives Ltd. have used it to fatten their profit margins.
In November of 2014, the Auditor General of Canada, Michael Ferguson, tabled an audit report that found NNC does not ensure that retailers pass the full value of the subsidy on to customers.
Following those controversies, Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party promised in the 2015 election campaign to revamp the program, a task that Bennett is still working on.
(11) Comments:
Fine, in an act of Liberal “fairness” take away the Northern subsidy received by some employees of some northern employers. But, you INAC folks better redirect those monies to decrease the amount of groceries significantly and increase the accountability of the retailers significantly. So much so that the income lost is offset by price decreases, and those less fortunate will have a lower grocery bill too.
But again, it’s a liberal government…tax me, tax me, tax me.
If 70 per cent of kids are not eating properly or are food insecure then there is a big problem. Northern living subsidies and living allowances obviously aren’t benefitting kids. This is not rocket science. Loading up retailers, parents and government workers is obviously not working - for too many reasons. Start feeding kids because no one else is doing it.
Government gives too much subsidies to the retailers, who screw around and take too much profit for themselves. Kids wander door to door looking for food in too many communities because in too many cases, mommy can’t stop gambling, daddy can’t stop drinking and most of the family is stoned into oblivion leaving Nunavut’s young carers to fend for themselves. Take a look around your communities.
Co-Op and Northern only sell cheap crap and junk food. Shame on their greed. Nunavut needs programs to clean up its act. Enough with the “subsidies” that do not go where they should or do what they’re supposed to do. Stop giving cash and cheques.
KFC is not a food group. Neither is Timmys.
Broke-ass GN and useless MLAs need to teach people how to feed their families Provide funding directly to school AND community breakfast programs and establish soup kitchens that deliver structured programming to educate families - or at least the kids (‘cause the parents seem too far gone, so screw them).
“We’ve got hard decisions to make ...” is political double-speak for “we won’t be making any significant changes”.
Why can’t they just make this much more simpler? Do a study on freight cost, product cost and subsidize the freight to make it cheaper.
It can’t be rocket science and why is the retailers deciding how much of the subsidy goes towards the products? They just increase there cost than add in the subsidy to make it look like there is a savings there.
I’m not speaking for the communities but there are a LOT of obese children in the capital.. there needs to be education on eating healthy. These kids are eating sugar sugar sugar all day long..
Yes!! #6. I see more obese kids then starving ones around Nunavut communities. It should be considered child abuse to not properly feed your kids!!! Groceries are more expensive up North but the crap aka sugar loaded, high fat and processed food costs WAY more then fruit, vegetables, meats and bread products.
Stop the excuses people. You feed your kids crap or don’t feed them at all because you’re selfish or lazy or both. Get a job, get off social assistance and you’ll have more money to put towards the much needed groceries to feed your 2,4,6+ kids. Improve NNC but don’t make it another program to enable bad parenting in the north.
#5. Posted by Shopper on February 17, 2017.
You make too much sense for the politicians. Truly it is a simple as that. Put the purchasing choice to the consumers and subsidies the fright.
#5 and #8: its not that easy, airfreight costs for perishable products such as milk, meat, eggs and bread are entirely carried by the retailer and passed on to the consumer. NNC does exactly what you are describing by analyzing freight costs and subsidizing them thereby reducing costs for the retailer. The agreement is that the retailer is supposed to then reduce shelf prices accordingly.
Two big questions:
1. Are retailers passing NNC-based savings on to consumers?
2. Does any of this matter if people are too poor to take advantage of properly subsidized healthy food?
Food is expensive everywhere if people think that NNC’s job is to provide free or inexpensive food to northerners then they are dreaming.
In the article, Bennett hints that we might see NNC diverting much of its $68.5 million budget to assist high risk groups like children in schools and pregnant women, leaving the rest to struggle with even higher food costs.
Part of the nutrition challenge is the lack of home economics teaching in the schools, along with a lack of practical budgeting.
A young Inuk recently told me his cooking class in Iqaluit only consisted of making “sweets and desserts”.
Recently I asked a friend who grew up in northern Newfoundland whether his community had a bakery. He said people wouldn’t even thinking of doing anything but making their own. You can make bread or bannock at a fraction of the cost of store bread. Similarly, Hudson Bay employees only ever had powdered milk and, in the months before ship time, powdered potatoes, rice and noodles. Of course they had frozen and tinned fruit and vegetables that came in by sea.
I have an idea…could we have school children in southern canada learn to grow food on school property (fruits, veggies) and transport the food north? Maybe the northern canada children could share something in return. WIN-WIN! The kids all learn life skills, as well as the importance of caring for others.