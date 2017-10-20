Western Nunavut youth, women, elders seek support from Inuit org
"Terrifying things are happening"
Ten years ago when youth spoke at the Kitikmeot Iniuit Association’s annual general meeting in Cambridge Bay, they told about how some of their peers never wanted to go home because their parents were drinking, using drugs and gambling.
It was a “pitiful” state of affairs, a teenage girl said at the time.
Ten years later, a group of five teenagers, all girls, painted a far more troubling picture of the problems affecting them when they gave their youth delegate report to the KIA’s annual meeting Oct. 18 in Cambridge Bay.
Many youth have nowhere to go or feel they have nothing to do, they said.
That’s despite schools opening late and on weekends for sports and other activities during the school year and the existence of youth centres in the larger communities of Cambridge Bay and Kugluktuk.
But many youth now follow a dangerous path that includes substance abuse, bullying in person and online, violence, vandalism, theft, sexual assault and assault, the group said.
Many are addicted to drugs and alcohol as well, addictions that they inherited from their parents.
“There are scary things that make us scared,” said one of the youth delegates, without elaborating. “Terrifying things are happening.”
That’s the new “normal” for these girls, who also described how they had lost friends and family members to suicide.
In their report, they asked the KIA for support and action on their priorities, which include mental health services, youth centres and substance abuse and suicide prevention programs along with increased learning opportunities about Inuit history and Inuit language and culture.
Elders and women also talked about the impact of substance abuse in their Oct. 18 reports to the AGM.
The elders said there has to be more talk about elder abuse and verbal, physical and financial abuse—a call, echoed by the women’s report to the AGM, which said that there needs to be more support and programs to address elder abuse.
Elders also said they’re concerned about the upcoming legalization of marijuana on July 1, 2018, because they worry it will increase financial abuse and smoking in the home.
The recommendations from the three presenting groups were incorporated into three separate resolutions passed at the meeting.
hey QIA, at least the regional orgs in the other regions are helping their communities, you guys never visit towns in the Baffin region or help, you should learn something.
this is very valid point. there should be mental health services in the larger communities with in-house counselors. there should be no need of fear in our communities for our women and youth. don’t you hate it when ppl say they are “powerless” to deal with their additions?
Going on ten years and the concerns of our Elders and Youth still resonate.
How can we expect the Youth of our Communities to attend School rested and eager to learn if they do not have a safe home to go to and receive the proper rest. Children and the Elderly are not simply a way for people to access funds from the Government once a month!
There are programs now as mentioned, the schools opening late on weekends and youth centres, but this is clearly not enough. Are there any Youth Centres inGjoa Haven, Kugaaruk and Taloyoak? Even with these Centres in Kugluktuk and Cambridge Bay it is clearly not enough. We need safe havens for Youth and Elders to have when they cannot go home, how can we address this now for when Parents are partying our using drugs in their home?
Bullying is a huge problem in our Schools as well, but we need a Community Solution as it is only getting worse. Schools are a place to learn and grow, not be afraid.
Good points all around.
I have to ask what on earth are all the highly paid politicians and
southern experts doing in the Kitikmeot? Certainly not their jobs.
#3 I like your opinion, but people and positions have been in place
for years and decades without any results, apart from flying around
and smiling at everyone. What do you mean a community solution?
That has been tried many times, but nepotism always prevails.