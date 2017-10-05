Western Nunavut school official pleads for hamlet help on student attendance
Half of eligible children aren't attending school in Gjoa Haven
(Updated, Oct. 5, 11:35 a.m.)
CAMBRIDGE BAY—With about one in every two school-aged children attending elementary school in the western Nunavut community of Gjoa Haven, and school attendance lagging in the region’s other four communities, the executive director of Kitikmeot School Operations appeared Oct. 4 before the Kitikmeot region’s annual meeting of mayors with this message: please find ways to ensure kids in your community attend school.
“We really need to unite everyone possible,” the KSO’s Catherine Keeling told the mayors of Kugluktuk, Cambridge Bay, Gjoa Haven, Taloyoak and Kugaaruk, who, with their senior administrative officials, met this week in Cambridge Bay.
Incentives such as offering certificates and even handing out iPads for good attendance have failed, Keeling said.
And other efforts, such as fines, withholding child tax credits and getting family and social services or the RCMP involved when kids don’t go to school haven’t worked, or are not feasible or even legal.
So Keeling said a combination of increased hamlet input and more parental involvement may help improve school attendance among the region’s 1,500-plus school population.
Nunavut’s current Education Act makes it clear that all school-aged children in the territory are required to “attend school regularly and punctually, unless they have a health reason reported to the principal, or are involved in traditional activities on the land, living at an outpost camp, or attending home schooling,” Keeling said.
According to the Education Act, it is the duty of a parent to promote regular and punctual attendance by the student.
“The DEA [District Education Authority] and principal/school team are required to create and implement a policy to promote attendance in their community,” she said.
The DEAs and schools have done and are doing what they can to improve attendance, but now everyone needs to step up, Keeling said.
What’s needed is a community-wide effort to increase school attendance, she told Kitikmeot mayors.
Keeling suggested they hold community consultations to get people together to determine, as a first step, why some kids go to school and others don’t.
Boosting attendance is important, Keeling said, because, among other things, the number of teachers assigned to each community every year is calculated on the attendance rate of the previous year.
The attendance numbers for the Kitikmeot in 2016-17 are revealing and shocking at the same time, although Keeling cautioned that her department is still double-checking some of the figures.
The education department found:
• In Kugluktuk: About seven in 10 students attended Kugluktuk High School in 2016-17, down from eight in 10 students in 2014-15. While 13 students graduated in 2014-15, only eight graduated in 2016-17. At the Jimmy Hikok Elementary School, attendance has remained steady at about 70 per cent from 2014-15 to 2016-17;
• In Cambridge Bay: Fewer than six in 10 students attended Kiilinik High School in 2016-17 compared with more than seven in 10 students in 2014-15. That rate of attendance is lower than in 2001-02 when nine in 10 students showed up to school every day. However, the number of high school graduates increased from four in 2014-15 to 11 in 2016-15. At Kullik Elementary School, attendance has held steady at about 80 per cent;
• In Gjoa Haven: Attendance at the Qiqirtaq High School dropped to a new low in 2016-17, with only six in 10 students attending school. That was down from 2014-15 when seven in 10 students showed up. Still, seven students managed to graduate in 2017. At Quqshuun Elementary School, attendance remained the lowest in the entire region, with only about one in two students attending school;
• In Kugaaruk: The community lost its only school, Kugaardjuq School, to fire this year, but school attendance continues to be steady with more than eight in 10 students attending school since 2014-15 and about eight graduating every year; and,
• In Taloyoak: The rate of school attendance is about 80 per cent with four students graduating in 2016-17.
Overall, in Kitikmeot schools, the attendance rate stood at about 69 per cent in 2009-10.
But now, according to our calculations, the rate has dropped to about 58 per cent.
At the Kitikmeot mayors meeting, more information about the complexity of the challenges facing Gjoa Haven, the community with the worst school attendance at the elementary school level (48 per cent in 2015-16, and 50.2 per cent in 2016-17) surfaced.
Gjoa Haven Mayor Joanni Sallerina said it’s even hard to find teachers willing to come to Gjoa Haven due to the lack of staff housing. This has obliged two unrelated teachers, a man and a woman, to share a unit, he said.
During other discussions at the meeting, Sallerina also cited the pressure of overcrowded housing in the community of about 1,300 people, the lack of child care, and the high cost of healthy food which means “our community is living on junk food.”
Kugaaruk, on the other hand, has managed to maintain relatively good student attendance despite its only school burning down last February due to arson.
Since then, the hamlet has been involved in ensuring the community’s 300 or so students were able to get back to school.
Classes moved into the hamlet’s old office building where students now attend school in shifts while they await for portable classrooms to be installed. The new $32-million school won’t be ready until 2019.
Keeling returned Oct. 5 to the mayors meeting to add a special thanks to the Hamlet of Kugaaruk for its help and partnership with the education department after the school burned down.
“Kugaaruk has set a model for us to achieve with respect to collaboration and cooperation,” she said.
Wish my kids could get an ipad for going to school.
Culturally education is not a priority. And as long as Nunavummiuq dont value education, it will stay this way.
This is quite distressing and if this trend continues how are we to ensure these Children are given a proper education further down the road?
It is imperative these young people go to school, on time, every day. The issue with social promotion of any grade level is bad enough and when we send the Children into the higher levels of high school you will see them become frustrated as they do not have the building blocks from Elementary levels. Please sit down with your Children and teach them from the start how important this is for their future and for yours.
Set a curfew of 10 pm for your younger Kids, heck even the teenagers need a curfew and ensure all the homework is completed. Homework is not some silly idea your Teachers have, it is part of the curriculum and allows the work plan for the year to be followed.
either that or in 10 years time when they ‘graduate’ and can’t find work guess who will be living with you until they are 30 or longer…hey maybe they will help clean!
And we wonder why there is under representation in the workforce.
Start making the parents responsible. Fine the parents. Put the parents in jail. Something so that the parents make the kids go to school. Giving the kids rewards or hunting them down isn’t going to work.
Part 1 - About 15 years ago I lived in Gjoa Haven and was a teacher at the high school. This is going to be politically incorrect I know, but there is absolutely no need for a formal grade 12 education in the community. A community with very little opportunity of ever gaining paid employment by the majority of it’s citizens. Since there is no actual need, it will likely never lead to anything, it has no relevance, no importance. BUT, a general education is needed (reading, writing, math). It would be of much more benefit to have the expected graduation be in grade 10. That is one issue I took note of there. The second was the attitude toward paid employment, for those who had it, in the schools.
This is so sad. I agree with Poster #4. Something fairly drastic has to be done. Whoever is the new Minister of Education in the GN is going to have to step it up a notch, and get a get-to-school program worked out, with as #4 suggests, penalties involved. The implications of this 10 - 20 years down the road are horrendous.
It is now evident that parents will not send their kids to school because students will be taught in English. The idea of all inclusive schooling in Inuktitut from K-12 has had a devastating impact on our education system. The last three education ministers have given rise to an idea that our kids need to be taught in their language. So much so that as long as our education system remains as it is, we will continue to see declining levels of attendance. We have to forego the pipe dream of an inclusive Inuktitut schooling. Parents will not send their kids to school as long as that pipe dream remains alive. However, the notion is irreversible. We should hold those last 3 education ministers accountable for the dismal rates of attendance throughout the Territory.
part 2 - While living and working in Gjoa Haven it quickly became clear there were different standards for work depending if you were White or Inuk. The elementary school principal who was Inuk simply didn’t do some of his reports, instead the White high principal was expected to do them for him. He could have learned, had her walk him through them, etc. but he chose not to. And it was simply part of her job to do them. Could you imagine that happening in other parts of Canada, and being able to keep your job? The third issue I encountered was almost no desire at all by students or their parents to improve the community in any way if it required any substantial effort
Part 3 - The overwhelming feeling that I encountered during my time in Gjoa Haven was one of irresponsibility regarding parenting, school attendance, etc. I would be woken up by 6-7 years olds out at 3 am playing baseball in September. Where were their parents? Parents would not attend parent teacher interviews unless bribed with draws/prizes. The concept of volunteering simply did not exist, no one (including elders) would do anything with the school unless they were paid. The last issue re: housing…the week before I arrived every window was broken in some new houses by kids out in the middle of the night. Right before I left the co-op was burned down by kids fooling around…in the middle of the night
Part 4 - Is there a shortage of housing? Definitely there is, but when youth are regularly vandelizing what is there without consequence (either legal, financial, from their family, from the community) makes it difficult to be as sympathetic. And finally, in every community there will be some teenagers who end up pregnant, but it was my experience that this was simply socially accepted. I’m not saying they should be condemned, but it should also not be viewed as something that is not negative. Gjoa Haven is a beautiful community, with many fine people who want the best for their kids. I still think of it often, of the students I had, whether I was able to make a positive difference for them. But the harsh truth is Gjoa Haven as a whole, needs to be actively responsible for itself, instead of continuing to look to outside the community for assistance.
Let the kids stay at home, parents don’t care about their future.
Many parents ask their children if they want to go to school or not, like it’s up to the children. The children should have no choice to go to school.
Also, children should ignore bullying (because that’s the main reason they don’t want to go to school). The main purpose of school is to learn, not to deal with people.
Currently, many people experience food insecurity (asking to borrow money, looking for food, etc.). This trend will continue in the next 20-30 years, unless children start getting education right now.
Stay in school! Many jobs in Nunavut pay $100,000 + /year, you don’t have to be poor like your parents!
Give children a choice between two types of education to learn. Maybe children learning abc’s or 123’s does not stimulate young brains and learning becomes boring. Get to the source of what the children would want to do to attend school to be educated given the two choices. Stop pushing to be just like the neighbors. Begin where the child is and not where she/he will be setup to fail.
Lot of numbers used in this arctical. 5 mayors, would that be 2 of the mayors may have none attenders? Would be interesting to see what other mayors said.
I agree with #5. We need to look at the incentive system in the communities.
If there aren’t enough jobs in the community, then there is no incentive for youth to get a Grade 12 education.
It’s an open secret that Inuit youth in Ottawa have a higher graduation rate, because there are jobs there.
Also, attendance would go up if Inuktitut was taught in school. But that would require a rational policy and a standardized Inuktitut language.
Unfortunately, Jennifer Wraight’s comments can apply to the majority of Nunavut’s communities.
This is not a government problem.. this is a parenting problem.
The good news is there ARE parents in our communities who care to send their children to school.
Assuming those kids make it into high school, they can look forward to promising careers with the GN where they can continue to only show up 3 or 4 days a week, start work a half hour late, take a 2h lunch, and leave a half hour early.
Undisciplined children grow into undisciplined adults.
There is only one group to blame here. The Parents! Don’t give your child the choice to go to school. Get up, get them ready, and walk them to school. Make it part of your day. Kids are tired to go to school? Maybe the PARENTS should make them come to bed at 9pm. Its the PARENTS responsibility to raise a child. You cannot rely on By-Law to police your children for you, or Recreation Staff, Councillors, Teachers etc. Its up to the PARENTS! Don’t blame the teachers and staff for your Childs behaviour. Until this mentality changes nothing will change! Most of the Kitikmeot Communities have jobs available but they have to fill them with Southerners because no one in town has the education. If PARENTING becomes the priority then all of Nunavut will be run by Inuit for Inuit! This is the only way self governance and Inuit run Government will every happen! PARENTING is the first part of that puzzle. Help your children have a better life then your own.
#14 is Inuktitut being taught in school going to make the parents get their kids out of bed in the morning and take them to school?
Give your head a shake! Parents need to be Parents!
Parents. Its starts at HOME. It starts with you. You brought your child into this world. You Teach your child. Stop relying on someone else to ensure your child is educated. Even if your child is 6 years of age that child should have no choice but to go to school. It starts from day one, once you allow your child to miss school they think its a good thing. STOP letting little children get their way! Think about what your in for 5 years down the road. We are so many young parents in Nunavut, with all these disadvantages in our territory. BUT that doesn’t mean we cannot be successful. Overcome the challenging obstacles you face as a student and as a parent. Make each day count, you’ll get there!
as i got older, I was not encouraged to to go school when i was a child, I would wake up middle of the night to see my parents, siblings still awake watching tv, and I would tell them im trying to sleep and go school in the morning, they would laugh and say as if you gonna get up in the morning, it was the lack of sleep that always made me late for school and as i was getting closer to go high school to YK, my family told me that I wont survive in YK because of rasicim in the 70’s, and that is why i never ever went to high school, I know our kids and grand kids will never have the best education but EDUCATION IS LEARNING YOUR WHOLE LIFE WHETHER IN SCHOOL, HOME AND ON THE LAND. We have to keep teaching our children and young adults that learning never ever stops while were on this Beautiful Earth we call home.
Wouldn’t it be nice if both parties were held accountable (parents/guardians and teachers); parents do not receive or have deducted their EI, Welfare, Family Allowance for their children missing school, and teachers/faculty received less pay with bi-weekly assessments… and the parents/guardians that are making money received a fine?
#7 that is ridiculous. Parents send their kids to school because they will be taught in English? It’s evident, you say? Sorry, but that is a super ignorant thing to say, and it isn’t true.
The reality is, some parents don’t get themselves off to bed a decent hour or bother waking up early in the morning, and have no job to get themselves off to. If they aren’t in the habit of doing these things, there is no way they are going to get their kids up and out of bed and make sure they actually go to school and do their homework. This would be a problem if school was taught in Inuktitut too. Whether or not school is taught in English or Inuktitut is an issue, but not this time.
Um, what #22??
You want to deduct pay from teachers because kids parents can’t/won’t get them to school?
Your comment is everything that is wrong with the education system in Nunavut.
We should start start deducting pay from managers/supervisors too when their employees don’t show up for work while we are at it.
At this point the GN is trying to figure out how to attract more teachers to Nunauvt since it short over 50 positions, NOT make teachers leave their jobs
Parents now have this idea that their kids can be taught exclusively in Inuktitut from K-12. As long as that notion lives, many parents will not send their kids to school as we are seeing year-in year-out. That notion has further degraded the already poor education our children receive.
Some parents are now under the assumption that Nunavut children will be taught solely in Inuktitut. And until that time comes, they will not send their kids to school.
#7 you have no faith in our language and that is part of the problem with many people these days. Parents think its better to be English because they don’t trust Inuit teacher. I know because I see it all the time and the argument is they want them to go to university and be productive in English which is absolutely fine but it should not be at the cost of losing your own mother tongue. if you don’t speak Inuktitut means losing part of your own heritage - Inuit need to take that pride back and have faith and confidence in both languages - it can be done like Greenland - young Greenlander said, I didn’t speak Kalaallitut, I would not be Inuk. we need to more pride in our language that’s for sure unless you want that gone for good.
I can’t believe some of these comments, it was merely 9 years ago that the Federal government apologized for a culture genocide that they committed in residential schools, not to talk in Inuktitut, I see some of these comments trying their hardest to white wash Inuit of the language. You want to bring the harshness of colonialism from 50 years ago, I don’t think so, it is now that I have my dog sled (qimutsik)whip , not the slave whip. And Nunavut is going back and will be controlled by Inuit People, the dreams of our past leader’s is coming true, Inuit will pave the way for Nunavut’s future, not you, if you talk this way, I see you’re no better than Timothy McVeigh or Dylann Roof, the mass shooter’s, weren’t they racist as well, go figure
So… kids aren’t interested in going to school because they will be learning in English?
Here’s some crazy news: kids all over the world are learning in English.
The fact that English is the predominant language is not something that will be reversed as long as Inuktitut speakers are not getting an education.
Did you not read the article? Are you unable to apprehend the consequences of not getting an education? Do you think Inuktitut speaking teachers are going to spontaneously *pop up* in an environment where no one values education or goes to school?
Get real…
Blame yourselves for that, this is not the fault of English speaking teachers. It’s your own fault for not doing what needs to be done to preserve your own language through the education system.
To think anything else is ignorant or obtuse.
Many issues here.
1. What is the real attendance? There are problems with the computerized attendance program and problems with training to use it.
2. How many don’t go to school because they don’t have the right glasses to read the book or read the blackboard?
3. How many don’t go to school because they have hearing problems and cannot understand the teacher?
4. How many don’t go to school because their toothache hurts so much they cannot concentrate?
5. How many don’t go to school because hunger pains keep them from concentrating?
6. How many don’t go to school because of bullies, including (sometimes) well meaning teachers who don’t even know they are being bullies?
7. How many don’t go because they find school too boring?
8. How many parents have used their right (in the Education Act) to sit in class for a full week and observe what happens?
It’s a lot more complex than “you have to send your kids to school”.
Well said #17 and the others who correctly pint the finger at the Parents whose responsibility it is to get their kids up and of to school. Yes, having Inuktitut taught will be a great thing, when it happens but why not take it upon yourself Parents and begin to teach your kids the language. Correct me if I am wrong but did the Student Council not approach the Hamlet Council back in 2015 and request the fire siren be rung at 7:30 to help people wake and kids know it is time to get ready for school? The Hamlet Council voted it down (if indeed this is true, then so sad). If not true, than perhaps something to think about.