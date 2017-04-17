Western Nunavut man recovers from April 12 stabbing in Gjoa Haven
Woman, 30, charged with aggravated assault
A Gjoa Haven man remains at Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife in stable condition, after he survived a stabbing April 12, police said April 13
The Nunavut RCMP said members of the RCMP detachment in the community of about 1,300 people had responded to a stabbing complaint April 12 at around 2 p.m.
Their investigation found that a 37-year-old man was being treated at the health center with life-threatening injuries.
Further investigation led to the arrest of a woman, 30, now charged with aggravated assault.
The accused was scheduled for a bail hearing April 13.