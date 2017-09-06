NEWS: Nunavut

Western Nunavut man faces drug charge: RCMP

Joseph Aglukkaq, 49, charged with possessing a pound of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking

A former mayor of Gjoa Haven, Joseph Aglukkaq, faces drug-related charges, the RCMP said Sept. 6. (PHOTO COURTESY OF C3/JACKIE DIVES)

September 06, 2017 - 4:00 pm

A former mayor of Gjoa Haven faces a charge of possession of marijuana for the purposes of trafficking, the Nunavut RCMP said Sept. 6

Joseph Aglukkaq, 49, most recently the manager of the Nattilik Heritage Centre in Gjoa Haven, was arrested and charged Sept. 1, an RCMP police report said.

Aglukkaq, who is alleged to have been found in possession of approximately 450 grams of marijuana, will appear in court Oct. 23 in Gjoa Haven.

In the Sept. 6 release, the Gjoa Haven RCMP said it would continue to work hard at intercepting and seizing illegal substances coming into the community, which has about 1,400 residents.

