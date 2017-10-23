Western Nunavut Inuit org offers awards, scholarships to motivate grads
Cambridge Bay, Kugaaruk show highest graduation rates, Gjoa Haven, the worst
Between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017, the Kitikmeot Inuit Association handed out $71,000 worth of graduation awards to 63 graduates.
But these figures, tabled at the recent KIA’s annual general meeting, reveal some startling differences in graduation numbers among the western Nunavut region’s five communities.
The numbers of graduates, which have no relation to the size of the communities, suggest incentives are only part of the picture in getting kids to school and then keeping them there.
Cambridge Bay, with a population of roughly 1,700, received $26,500 or 37 per cent of graduation award money from the KIA.
That’s because Cambridge Bay saw 19 graduates of various programs, the highest number in the region, with seven graduating with college diplomas along with six receiving college certificates and six graduating from Grade 12.
Percentage-wise, Kugaaruk, whose population is only about 800, showed about even better results, with 18 graduates. The community received $15,500 or 22 per cent of the money, which was handed out to its 13 students receiving college certificates and five graduating from Grade 12.
Kugluktuk, with its much higher population of about 1,500, only took 20 per cent of the KIA graduate award money, or $14,500. The community produced four college graduates, one college certificate grad, one who obtained a journeyman’s certificate and five Grade 12 grads.
Taloyoak, with about 1,000 residents, produced three college certificate graduates and five high school graduates, who split eight per cent of the money handed out by the KIA or $5,000.
Then there was Gjoa Haven, with about 1,400 residents, whose low graduation levels meant that only 13 per cent of the money went to graduates in this community: two college diploma graduates, three with college certificates and only two Grade 12 grads.
In Gjoa Haven, attendance at the Qiqirtaq High School dropped to a new low in 2016-17, with only six in 10 students enrolled attending school, according to figures from the Education Department.
The KIA also supports post-secondary students through its scholarships—of which 86 were awarded in 2016-17.
The three top-attended schools were Nunavut Arctic College, Nunavut Sivuniksavut and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.
Of the $149,175 handed out in scholarships, students from Cambridge Bay picked up 31 per cent.
I know it’s hard to motivate Children to go to school and I am on the fence of any type of award for graduating, but if it helps get our Children to go to school, motivate them, to get excited about learning, to graduate, at least we are trying right?
It is imperative that we provide our Children with a safe and happy home to go to, a stable learning environment, help them with their homework, love, nurturing, motivation and a thirst for knowledge! Give our Children a proper education and they will prosper! Teach them that their dreams are within grasp, whether it be a heavy duty mechanic, lawyer, tradesman/women, accountant, pilot, or what they would like to pursue.
I wish they would show the names of the recipients so we could celebrate their success.
I think that these numbers are very inaccurate and should be checked before being published. I know that Gjoa Haven had more than 2 high school graduates last year. Maybe the numbers represent who applied for the scholarships as every student may not have known about it or did not apply.
The KIA Scholarships, Graduation Awards, and Fred R. Elias Graduation Awards are available to all Kitikmeot NLCA Beneficiaries and can be obtained from our Benefits Agreement Coordinator at benefits@kitia.ca or from your local Kitikmeot Inuit Association office with the CLO’s. In Cambridge Bay, you can obtain them from the Career Services Centre at our KIA Office and from the CLO. Please note that applications will be deemed incomplete and will not be added to our allocation meetings without accompanying documents from your school as stated in the application.
Also, an answer to #1, there is a timeframe in which you can apply for a graduation award, it is 6 months from completion of studies and if you haven’t received your parchment (certificate/diploma/degree/trade certificate etc.), transcripts stating graduating status are also an acceptable form of documentation.
Quana
I am thankful that KIA is contributing in some part to nurture our young people of the Kitikmeot. We do ask for help and encouragement and if this is helping our People we do thank you.
Quana.