Western Nunavut Inuit org offers awards, scholarships to motivate grads

Cambridge Bay, Kugaaruk show highest graduation rates, Gjoa Haven, the worst

October 23, 2017 - 3:30 pm

Between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017, the Kitikmeot Inuit Association handed out $71,000 worth of graduation awards to 63 graduates.

But these figures, tabled at the recent KIA’s annual general meeting, reveal some startling differences in graduation numbers among the western Nunavut region’s five communities.

The numbers of graduates, which have no relation to the size of the communities, suggest incentives are only part of the picture in getting kids to school and then keeping them there.

Cambridge Bay, with a population of roughly 1,700, received $26,500 or 37 per cent of graduation award money from the KIA.

That’s because Cambridge Bay saw 19 graduates of various programs, the highest number in the region, with seven graduating with college diplomas along with six receiving college certificates and six graduating from Grade 12.

Percentage-wise, Kugaaruk, whose population is only about 800, showed about even better results, with 18 graduates. The community received $15,500 or 22 per cent of the money, which was handed out to its 13 students receiving college certificates and five graduating from Grade 12.

Kugluktuk, with its much higher population of about 1,500, only took 20 per cent of the KIA graduate award money, or $14,500. The community produced four college graduates, one college certificate grad, one who obtained a journeyman’s certificate and five Grade 12 grads.

Taloyoak, with about 1,000 residents, produced three college certificate graduates and five high school graduates, who split eight per cent of the money handed out by the KIA or $5,000.

Then there was Gjoa Haven, with about 1,400 residents, whose low graduation levels meant that only 13 per cent of the money went to graduates in this community: two college diploma graduates, three with college certificates and only two Grade 12 grads.

In Gjoa Haven, attendance at the Qiqirtaq High School dropped to a new low in 2016-17, with only six in 10 students enrolled attending school, according to figures from the Education Department.

The KIA also supports post-secondary students through its scholarships—of which 86 were awarded in 2016-17.

The three top-attended schools were Nunavut Arctic College, Nunavut Sivuniksavut and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.

Of the $149,175 handed out in scholarships, students from Cambridge Bay picked up 31 per cent.