Western Nunavut hamlet wants better dog care and control
"Think about the responsibilities that come with being an owner"
The Hamlet of Cambridge Bay wants the community’s dogs to be better taken care of, and at the same time, for residents to be protected from loose dogs running around town.
To that end, it’s publicizing new bylaws that deal with the prevention of animal cruelty and animal control.
Last week a bylaw officer found two puppies on the ice a short distance from shore, just below the Canadian High Arctic Research Station site.
The puppies had collars on, but not tags and the bylaw officer, who picked them up and took them out of the cold, couldn’t tell whether the puppies had fallen off a snowmobile or had been left to die on the ice, in weather with temperatures below minus 45 C with the windchill.
If the puppies were left out to die, it’s possible that those who did that could be charged under the prevention of cruelty to animals bylaw posted recently on the hamlet’s Facebook page
The bylaw says no one shall:
• leave an animal without nutritious food and palatable water for a period of longer than 48 hours;
• abuse an animal or punish an animal to an extent that is cruel or unnecessary; or,
• tether an animal by a chain or other material which is less than two metres in length.
The Cambridge Bay council has also encouraged dog owners to come to the hamlet office to register their dogs, receive dog tags and get vaccinations free of charge.
And its animal control bylaw attempts to remind people in this community of about 1,700 people to “think about the responsibilities that come with being an owner.”
The animal control bylaw says dogs that carry no license and can’t be identified may be destroyed at the expense of the owner who could be liable for a fine ranging between $25 and $500 or to serve 30 days in jail.
Did Inuit treat their dogs like this 50 years ago? What does IQ and traditional knowledge say about the mistreatment of man’s best friend? Whoever left these 2 pups outside to perish should be publicly flogged.
it is also very important that people spay and neuter their dogs, if it dosent happen puppies will be everywhere which lead to more mistreated dogs and strays,
#1 No ones seems to care about dogs in Nunavut, beyond their utility.
Rankin has the same problems, dogs running loose, dogs never fed, dogs barking all night and keeping people awake, dogs running around inside apartment buildings crapping all over the place.
No one is doing anything about them nor do they seem to care much.
In my experience Inuit dogs have always been cruelly treated as it
happens in a lot of cultures.
#1 Good luck with your flogging, but considering the Law has set free
a murderer who stabbed and cannibalized a young man in Winnepig.
I wouldn’t hope for too much.
given the circumstances of inuit dogs being slaughtered by the hundreds, the value of dogs ahd vanished and now they have them as pets and with poverty pets will also suffur.
with no place to neuter, help, or spay animals. Maybe we need another genocide on dogs to fix the problem that was created by slightering them in the first place.
What a situation, too bad we cant just blame Inuit for the demise they are in and how shifting governmental blame to Inuit society instead of what happened to Inuit through colonialism does not help the problem. These non-Inuit who are always commenting that Inuit are self-destructive are delusional because it is not their fault the federal government created a welfare state with poverty lack of resources to stop the bleeding of social issues.
You are ignorant to think we should be a equal society as the rest of Canada when Inuit are not treated federally (through budgets) to help t social issues so maybe you should complain about the neglectful govt
#5…..stop blaming the past for what is happening now. At some point this generation must take responsibility for their actions. Taking on the responsibility of an animal should be taken serious. If you decide to have children you must provide for them and take care of them….if you decide to get a pet the same thing should happen. If you can not provide make changes in your life to provide for the living being you have in your care or don’t get a pet. It is really that simple of a process. The law needs to be enforced and followed. Animals are living beings…..if you don’t want to take care of it-don’t get one. Many times I have seen people get pets and after a few months just give them away cause they don’t want it. People need to understand that being a pet owner is for the whole life of that animal and if you can no longer take care of the animal then find it a good home. Taking care of a pet has nothing to do with the past.
I’ve seen a mindset where a lot of people go “I have to have a dog” for no reason than they think they have to have a dog, and then the dog is left tied up outside, given food and water, and basically ignored. Which makes me wonder why they wanted a dog. A dog-shaped piece of lawn ornament would have the same effect and be cheaper and cleaner.
I agree with #6.
Some time ago I was a nurse in the Eastern Kitikmeot, and I saw about
five dog teams chained up and dead.
The SAO told me the owners had let them starve because they now
had snow machines. About fifty dead dogs.
#5 you are a very ignorant person. Many Inuit people have benefitted
from the Canadian government.
Those who wish to return to the pre colonial lifestyle,go for it.