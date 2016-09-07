Western Nunavut hamlet seeks ways to curb alcohol abuse
Cambridge Bay RCMP report a rise in alcohol-related offences
An early morning collision Sept. 6 between two stolen all-terrain vehicles, driven by two intoxicated teens — one of whom suffered serious injuries—fueled a discussion on alcohol at a meeting of Cambridge Bay’s hamlet council that same evening.
Ideas suggested by councillors to stem the damage from alcohol in the community included returning the responsibility for handing out alcohol permits to the Government of Nunavut, taking a closer look at establishing a beer and wine store, doing more alcohol education and calling a town hall meeting for community input.
On hand to speak to the councillors at their Sept. 6 meeting was RCMP Sgt. Jean-Guy Lalonde, who delivered a monthly report with some grim statistics about the rising impact of alcohol in the western Nunavut community of about 1,700 people.
Incidents of sexual assault and impaired driving as well as calls for service where alcohol is involved have increased steadily since last year at this time, from two to five times over 2015.
The number of calls received last week in Cambridge Bay made it the busiest town police-wise in Nunavut, Lalonde said.
“I am a bit concerned,” said Lalonde, adding that the situation in Cambridge Bay won’t change unless action is taken.
Cambridge Bay, which last rejected a move for more control in a 2009 plebiscite, is a Nunavut community with no restrictions on alcohol purchases, but you do have to buy a permit before you can order in any alcohol.
Those permits are handed out by a private operation, unlike in Iqaluit or Rankin Inlet where you have to go to the GN office to file for a permit.
“Right now, there’s really no control on permits,” said Lalonde.
Meanwhile, the number of permits issued in Cambridge Bay has risen, along with bootlegging and drug trafficking.
In a non-binding vote held April 2015, Iqaluit residents said yes to the idea of a strictly controlled wine and beer store in their community.
The proposed outlet would require residents to set up a permanent account at the store through which they could make a daily purchase of one case of 12 beers and two bottles of wine.
Such a store in Cambridge Bay could help control bootlegging, some councillors suggested.
Lalonde also singled out the nearby TMAC Hope Bay gold mine as part of the cause of the increase in alcohol-related offences.
When people go in for two weeks to the mine and then come back to town, they have a lot of money in their pockets, but often they “don’t spend it on useful things, but on drugs and alcohol,” he said.
(32) Comments:
Same story in every town up and down from Nunavuit to Nunavik.
At least , we’re off the subject of Mr Tootoo and back to b!tching about booze and drugs.
It all starts with the parents. This community of Cam Bay has always had alcohol problems. I vote for alcohol restrictions for this community
Singling out TMAC as being the cause of the increase in alcohol related incidents is rather dumb. CB has a long history of alcohol and drug incidents, much like almost every other community in Nunavut, so perhaps the root cause of the increased usage of alcohol and drugs has to do with something else?
To curb alcohol abuse you have to curb the social issues first.
Social issues that plague this territory is huge, if it wasn’t for the kind and resilience demeanour that Inuit poses it would be much worse than it is today.
Dealing with colonialism is a very difficult situation to be in, change in such a short time frame from ones culture and tradition to a new (forced) way of living, residential schools, attempted cultural genocide that has been done. It will take a lot of hard work and commitment to turn things around for this Territory.
Right now that is a difficult thing to do when most do not want anything to do with it or even acknowledge it or they are just plain ignorant about it.
Sadly it only seems to be getting worse.
#5
There we go!! I knew it wouldn`t take long for the evil devil and Lucifer/hitler/Stalin to be blamed for this once again.
One day inuit are going to have to take the blame themselves since last I checked, no one is putting a gun to these people head and saying to drink and do drugs or their heads are going to be blown off.
I use to drink a lot when I was younger and got into trouble with the law and guess what? I owned up to it. I didn`t turn to the defult its the evil white mans fault. Inuit are the greatest victims to ever live.
Signed by an Inuk who is god damn tired of everything being someone else’s fault and no one being responsible for themselves.
I’m happy I’m not the only one to see this, others may but don’t want to be involved. It’s just sad to see so many youth steer in the wrong direction.
It’s a good town but need more ‘doers’ than ‘talkers.’ Committees, boards etc…talk a lot, I understand there’s policy etc. but the social ills require immediate attention NOW. Where is plan B?
I hope to see a story about the many social programs that our municipality provides from our local Wellness Centre. It is not all talk… there is a lot of action that I would say for our town of 1,700 we are doing the best we can.
Cambridge Bay has one of the best Wellness Centres in Nunavut… and lets not forget the work that is being done on the ground and with the many volunteer organizations around.
Yes, more has to be done. But we are not sitting back and just talking about it.
At the end of the day, everyone can only hope to influence people to make positive and healthy choices in their lives.
Many, many people volunteer in Cambridge Bay and give back. Don’t disregard the good things that are happening because there are people who are at the extreme side of alcohol and drug abuse.
Responsible consumption of alcohol and its effects must begin at home with parents demonstrating to kids how it must be respected (see France and other countries). The RCMP are in a difficult spot because they are left to deal with the results of irresponsibility. Prohibition does not work but until adults can demonstrate they can control their consumption, things are only going to get worse. More control over issuance of permits may assist the RCMP with the serious bootlegging problem that exists in Cambridge Bay (and many other communities). Ignoring the problem or hoping it will go away will not solve anything. The current situation demands changes otherwise crime will continue to climb.
#5, actually, resilient people don’t drink themselves to committing criminal behaviour, and experiencing blackouts and unconsciousness.
I don’t think having “resilience” is a factor here, it might just be the opposite, resilience might be something that needs a bit of work with the drinkers. Kindness isn’t really at play when people’s true natures come out when they are intoxicated, either.
Dropping ALL the stereotypes would be the very first step in dealing with these issues.
Isnt it common for all teenagers across all of canada (the world) to act out or experiment with drugs and alcohol..
i know i did. and when i was in my 20’s i grew up and became an adult. I took care of my kid and focused on my career. Some of my old drinking buddies still drink daily and or weekly. They never grew up. There will always be a selection that will spend their lives drunk.
Plan B - RCMP take over the PERMITS and POST OFFICE/AIRLINE SECURITIES/CARGOS???...Also have An Elderly Counsellor at RCMP Detachment in mornings - to counsel the sobered drunks???...“That Was EASY!”..NOT!
#10 I agree 100%! Dropping all stereotypes would be the first step also ignorance and tolerance would be a great second step.
If you don’t believe that colonialism doesn’t play a large part to the overall issues for indiginous people that you have a long way to go to learn more about what has happened and continue to happen today.
Like I said most people do not want anything to do with it or acknowledge it.
Why blame TMAC, blame the parents of those teenagers/kids that do vandalism, stealing etc. Also blame the bootleggers/drug dealers -they don’t feel guilty if someone gets seriously hurt or die. Bootleggers like Rachel Mingilgak and her sister Lena -when are they going to get caught?
Bootlegging/drug dealing is across Nunavut/Canada, the whole world -seems meetings are held but they never solve anything. So much social issues happening all over the world.
alcohol and drugs are everywhere…social issues are everywhere too, it will never change….NEVER!!!
we look at one bad thing that happens and we start pointing the finger…today there will be another accident, today there will be a drunk person walking down the street, so what!!!
complaining about the community will do nothing…thats the thing about being from the north…
# 14 - although i agree with most of your comment, i do not agree with you posting the names of alleged bootleggers.
Instead of posting peoples names in the comment section of NN you should report them to the RCMP in CamBay.
IN THE 70 I WORKT ALOT UP NORTH FROM FROBISHER BAY TO CARROL HABOUR….I HAVE SEEN A LOT ALCOHOL ABUSE…THE WORST WAS BY WHITE MAN THE WOULD GET GIRLS AS YUN AS 12 YEARS OLD DRUNK…GUESS WHAT HAPPEND NEXT…THE ELDERS WHER FIGTHING FOR BOOZE FREE VILLAGES IT WAS A HARD FIGHT IT WORKED IN SOME PLACES LIKE RANKIN INLET THE RCMP CHECKT WEN YOU CAME IN WHIT BOOZE….THE HOTELS ONLY WHER ABLE TO SERVE ALCOHOL TO NON NATIVES ....IT WORKED A BIT..THEN THE DRUGS SHOWED UP…AND PASSED EASY THE RCMP….I ALWAYS LIKED THE NATIVES…AND I STILL LIKE MY DRINK ...BUT I WOULD NEVER GIVE IT LITTLE KIDS…SPECIALY IN GREAT WHALES IN THE 70 CHILD ABUSE BY WHITES MOSTLY GOVERMANTS WORKERS GOT REALY BAD….THE WOULD SCHAKE UP WHIT INUITS WHIT JOUNG BOYS AND GIRLS TO HAVE A FREE RIDE AND I AM MAKING THIS NOT UP…..I STIL HAVE THE NAMES OFF THE ELDERS AND A PHONE BOOK OF THIS TIMES…...NOTHING WRONG HAVING A DRINK….JUST DONT GET HOOKED….YOU HAVE REALLY NICE COUNTY UP THER DONT SCREEW IT UP .
I JUST WANT TO ADD…..I HAD INUT WOMAN COMM UP TO MY ROOM TO OFFER THER 13 OLD GIRL FOR BOOZE IHAVE TO ATTMIT THIS WAS IN THE 70….I HOPE IT HAS CHANGET YOU WANT THIS HAPPEN TO YOUR LITTLE SISTER OR BROTHER,,...YOU SUVIVED MORE THE A 100000 JEARS PROTECT YOUR SELF BE PROUD OF WHO YOU ARE DONT LET YOUR HERITAGE GO DOWN IN A BOTTLE OF BOZZE..I BEG YOU AND I AM A WHITE MAN
lots of folks (people) need healing <3
or they are just needing a hobby.
#17 STOP YELLING!!!
For the past 15+ years that place has been nothing but a drunk town. All there is to do there is drink. Have a lot of F’n'F there but always regret having to go there for work. It definitely needs a change as there is waaaaay too much alcohol going into that town. And the airline knows it too and are must be scared of letting the alcohol get bumped off as more then twice in the past couple years going in there from YK our baggage gets bumped off, but no surprise, see all the alcohol being unloaded.
When the airlines have alcohol as a priority over passengers personal baggage and food then you know a place definitely has a drinking problem.
The spike in booze purchases coincides with the child tax payments and pay days regardless where anyone works/doesn’t work.
It’s all about choices. It doesn’t seem to matter yet how many families are destroyed , people injured or killed in accidents, women beaten and raped, children going hungry abused and neglected during the drunken times every month. A place like Cambridge Bay or Kuguluktuk, Rankin, Iqaluit have too much traffic going through them for anyone to believe that you will able to curb the flow of booze and plenty is making its way through into the smaller communities including the myth of the “dry” community which is one of the biggest jokes.
Bootleggers are making a killing in places that are dry. Hopefully when marijuana is legalized and they come up with a sensible retailing plan people might curb their use of alcohol a bit and go for a more mellow high that doesn’t turn you into a f———g psycho who beats, rapes and murders women and children.
Alcohol abuse in Inuit communities is a public health crisis. The leaders, and governments with all agencies by allowing alcohol to be available to Inuit, are part and parcel to this out of control crises.
By doing nothing for the sufferers, (the helpless), is a form of abuse. It’s too political non-corrective to admit that Inuit can’t handle alcohol, period , no ands , ifs or buts. If it was whooping cough, TB, of other forms of health concerns , then the powers to be would find it ok to discuss and take measures to help.
But to admit the truth about Inuit and alcohol, people hide away, and pretend it will be ok sooner or later. Wrong. It will not be ok, it will get worst, if not treated. Yes a public health crises, in part because people will not admit that Inuit in general can’t not handle the stuff, they go wacko with a drink or two. No other small communities in Canada , and maybe the world has the crises of alcohol use as Inuit. Government should outlaw alcohol to Inuit.
What’s wrong with Inuit? It seems life is all about abuse of this or that. Even religion is abused, not just alcohol. Wake up people, the world is watching you in real time. Don’t you have any shame? Or is getting a buzz out weighting all shame? I would further describe these behaviours and way of living, as child-like, immature, lack of discipline, no self control. Wanting all your candies now, not keeping any for later. Get a life. Grow up. You are ridiculous, no one is going to have any respect for you. And the good people among you will be marred also with your immaturity. You are degrading yourself and all Inuit.
so, we are all human! why is it that when this issue is brought up all this talk of “control it” and “ban it” comes about.
why should we not be able to enjoy a beer or 2 after a hard days work?! just because the community (territory) does not have a liquor store doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be able to enjoy a drink. anyone in the south is able to go into a liquor store and grab a 12 pk or what not to enjoy. I don’t see you all saying “lets ban it” or “lets limit what they can purchase” to the southerners. they all have the same issues in the south as here in the north. I don’t see all these stories on the news down in the south.
not all of us are irresponsible drinkers. just because one bad apple does something retarded when drunk means that we are all that way. typical stereotyping once again of inuit. give it up already, things will never change! there will always be that one drunk that causes all the trouble and stirs up the pot again.
Well another story of alcohol. We can go on and on with this subject. Point fingers play the blame game all over again…Up here we, (hohum) have the same problem. Am with the REACT alcohol comm. and we started seeing a pattern, that it is the same people that don’t know how to drink responsibly that keep getting into trouble. Yes we prohibit or cut there orders off…but guess what they still find the booze…No matter what we try and do by controlling alcohol they will always find it…We inuits must be the biggest morons in Canada trying to control something that cannot be controlled…You can put as many restrictions and rules in place all you want. If they wanna drink they will find it regardless of prohibition.
You ever hear the song,, I think it goes something like this: hard drinking, hard working, fun loving family man. And as far as I know it’s referring to the coal miners of Cape Breton. Some people of a culture such as that can see clearly the drinker, the worker, the family man. And how working hard for your family all week, and to enjoy a nice beer or drink after work. Now shift this senerio over to the north, and Inuit drinkers. It’s so sad to see the mess, and commentor # 25, tell me your story, don’t forget to include the inuit and alcohol. It’s like day and night. The hard working , hard drinking , family man is missing from your story.
#24 Put a cork in it will ya. I know plenty of Inuit who can handle their booze responsibly. Your comment is ignorant and insulting, and it makes the rest of “us people” (non-Inuit) look like judgmental idiots as well.
Commentor 28, this whole issue is about Inuit and booze. Or as you should be able to read another way, It’s about people and booze. Inuit, translated means people. Now, what about if comment number 24 wrote people instead of Inuit? I don’t read any ignorant or insulting comment from number 24. You see, it’s a justice to make comments against this news story of abusive drinking. I don’t think you have been around the north long enough yet. You’re still in a romantic mode with the word Inuit, and blame yourself and others for such alcohol problems. I saw your type many years ago , inviting lots of Inuit or people to a party, and your furniture was throwN out the window, but you said, my Inuit friends should be able to drink , I thought so.
Hey poster 28 , what you think about the restriction on alcohol in the north. Unfair or what? Shouldn’t Inuit be allowed to buy and drink just like down south?
#28 I’ve been here long enough and you can rest assured there is very little romance in how I see Inuit, LOL.
I used to think like you until I actually got to know some Inuit and saw people who were a lot like me.
#30 Yes, I think Inuit should be able to buy booze just like anyone down south. These restrictions only infantalize people and make the problem worse.
It’s interesting how non Inuit see Inuit. You always got this group of southerners that have little insight into the alcohol issues in the north. I think poster #23 points it out very clearly. It’s a public health issue with the way alcohol has destroyed the Inuit and their culture, and taking so many lives still. Yes, still some bits and pieces of traditional ways existing, but if any chance of it surviving, alcohol will not help. I know some non Inuit are hopeful that the alcohol use in the north will be ok , if restrictions were lift., but to think that way, makes you an enabler to the destruction of Inuit life. Some Inuit can drink alcohol ok, off course they can. But this discussion is not about the Inuit friends of the non Inuit who can drink sensibility , it’s rather about the staggering numbers of those who can’t drink sensibility. You have to realized that restriction is not put in place for just a few problem drunks. Restrictions are there for a major problem.