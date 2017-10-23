Western Nunavut hamlet seeks support for elder care centre
Kugluktuk needs $4 million to move ahead on $21.4-million project
CAMBRIDGE BAY—The western Nunavut hamlet of Kugluktuk has a big plan to meet the needs of its community of roughly 1,500 people: a 24-bed long-term continuing care centre that would take in elders who require extended care or who suffer from dementia.
But the project promoters need to pin down $4 million by the end of this month so they can firm up other financing for the $21.4-million building they hope to start next August and complete by 2019.
The hamlet has already prepared the site for the building and committed $1 million towards the $5.34-million down payment they must negotiate for a pre-construction mortgage.
They’re under some pressure to get that money together to move on financing and design plans and apply for training money through the Makigiaqta Inuit training corporation.
That’s why consultant Kim Staples and Kugluktuk SAO Don LeBlanc came Oct. 19 to the Kitikmeot Inuit Association’s annual general meeting in Cambridge Bay to present their concept and seek support—and money—from the Inuit birthright organization, which this past year showed a $9 million surplus, thanks to money from the TMAC Doris North mine.
Kugluktuk has no continuing long-term care centre, so its elders requiring heavy care sometimes end up in Ottawa, about 3,300 kilometres to the southeast.
While the long-term care centre promoters envision it as a territorial facility, Kugluktuk alone has 80 elders over the age of 65, out of 235 in the Kitikmeot region and 1,360 Nunavut-wide.
The proposed long-term care centre would create up to 42 jobs in Kugluktuk and draw on adapted equipment already in the community as well as its new funeral home, which is now close to completion.
The Government of Nunavut has asked the hamlet to draft a long-term fee-for-service contract for it to look at.
As Staples and LeBlanc explained it, the plan could see the long-term centre run by a non-profit corporation. The hamlet would own the building.
But the GN would agree to subsidize the centre’s beds over 20 years—the period of time that it would take to pay off the mortgage.
Staples and LeBlanc offered a visual update of the long-term care centre project, showing its future site which would overlook the water.
The building would have what they called a “race-track” shape, with rooms, painted in soothing green shades, spanning off a common hallway. The round shape of the building would allow the centre’s residents to walk around in a supervised way, while its four sections or pods could be easily separated in case of an outbreak of a contagious illness.
The building would also allow for respite and palliative care and include a secure room that could be used for emergency mental health crises.
Outside landscaping would feature a rock garden and picnic area.
Some delegates at the KIA meeting wondered whether the new jobs associated with the centre would be solely for people in Kugluktuk and what kind of housing would be available, if any, for those coming in.
The AGM responded to the presentation on the proposed centre with a motion of support—while the board will consider the request for financial help outside the AGM.
The big challenge now is to raise the money required for the project, or else the SAO said it’s “dead in the water” for this year.
(8) Comments:
bring the community or others together . it takes that community. do you want a new building for recreation or care for elders?
be like Pat Arnakak forms a new society to help her riding get elders center . a volunteer board. ask. then you will find out .
what do mla do when they are not in session? some work. some do not depend on Govt of NU! Work together.. Municipal and Territorial//
There must be money available somewhere to get this project started. It is so very important that the elders be able to stay close to family and get adequate care. They shouldn’t have to leave home. NTI has the money and it would bring new jobs and possible training situations.
In particular, NTI committed to spend $175 Million of the settlement amount on providing training for Inuit employment. It will create a new organization, the Nunavut Inuit Training Corporation, to hold and manage the funds, and to support training initiatives for Inuit on the skills and qualifications needed for government and other employment.
Congratulations to the Hamlet of Kugluktuk yet again for being ahead of the curve when it comes to addressing the social needs of the community.
Instead of waiting for a government agency to address elder care, you took the the great deal of time and effort needed to develop your own plans and securing most of the necessary funding.
This is the very definition of IQ and I sure hope that all the agencies involved have the gumption to get on board for the big win. Elders deserve no less.
Hamlet cant run what it got, you see broken windows on elder center now they want to look after elders. OMG and if elders dont like to live in Ottawa why would they go live there.
If anything put it in Cam Bay were there’s more health service, and let kugluktuk fix the old nursing building right across from health center
At around 1 million a bed in a town with no medical specialists, live in doctors or machines that go bing, this makes absolute sense.
The days of Kugluktuk being a regional center for anything faded decades ago.
Gotta love consultants and cracker jack SAOs for keeping the dream alive.
The capital cost for this is about the same as the cost of the new KIA building used for administration, or 15% of the cost of CHARS to study arctic pond scum and creepy crawlies.
Which is more important, office cubicles, lab space or our cultural brain trust?
Kugluktuk has advantages over any other community in doing this. They have the most elders. They are 15 minutes closer to the only real hospital around here in Yellowknife by medevac. They have access to mining money so costs are not 100% on the public purse.
The only real choice is to pay to export Elders to an alien environment, or use that money to provide care for them here.
Kudos to Cambridge Bay for all the hard work aimed at accommodating new southerners. Kugluktuk is only trying to help the people already here in the region. Hard to fault them for that.
This is great for the community and the region, we can have our elders home and families around to visit and still care for them. Remember we too will get old one day. Kuddos to the Hamlet for taking this on.
Have you tried creating a go fund me page to help raise some part of the money needed to start?