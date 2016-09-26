Western Nunavut circuit court a long look into alcohol-fueled misery
Vodka fuels assaults, family mayhem in Cambridge Bay
CAMBRIDGE BAY—When you look out the window of the Arctic Islands Lodge in Cambridge Bay you can see neat rows of houses, stretching out to a beautiful horizon.
But inside the Lodge’s makeshift second-floor courtroom, you get a different view of what happens in this town of about 1,700 people, where bootlegged vodka can stoke all-night house parties that all too often end in physical and sexual violence.
While the most recent court session in Cambridge Bay, from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, brought decisions such as a peace bond for a repeat sex offender and a short jail sentence to a drug-dealer, the four days of court were marked mostly by cases disturbingly similar to each other—due to the huge amount of pain caused by people downing big bottles of vodka.
In one case, an intoxicated teenager got into a fight with his mother, who fled their house with her three younger children.
Her teen son returned to find his mother at another family member’s home and left a 40-ounce bottle of vodka by his sleeping mother as a peace offering.
But later he needed more to drink—so he came back to get the bottle.
When he couldn’t find it, and his mother wouldn’t tell him where the bottle was, he started to trash the house, bringing the refrigerator to the floor, smashing a television set and kicking holes in the walls.
Nunavut Justice Sue Cooper noted the teenaged boy’s “high level” of intoxication and rage as she handed him a suspended sentence, a period of probation and other conditions, suggesting that a better way to show appreciation to his mother would be to bring her flowers or clean the house.
And then there was the drunken young man who disrupted a three-year old’s birthday party which soon degenerated into a fight with the toddler’s father.
“That’s a terrible thing to do, an awful thing,” Cooper said of the birthday-party brawl he caused, as she gave him a short jail sentence.
On another day, drunk again, he engaged in a “tug-of-war” with his girlfriend over their baby.
What you’re telling your daughter is that she should expect to be treated like that, Cooper told him, adding that parents need to provide their children with a sober and safe home.
But alcohol leads to many broken homes here.
As fathers, sons, boyfriends and husbands headed off to custody last week, the courtroom took on the look of a forlorn family gathering—with three generations, from elders to women packing babies on their backs—coming to say goodbye to their loved ones, not the first time for this ritual.
A young couple took a last smoke together outside the Lodge’s door as the RCMP prepared to lead the man away.
Always, alcohol was in the back-story, as these cases on the docket show:
• a 24-year-old flips his all-terrain vehicle, and then leaves his sister, who fell off, in the middle of the the road, only to flip his ATV over again and be apprehended by police;
• a couple takes a 60-ounce bottle of vodka on a springtime fishing trip, although the man, after the last complaint of an alleged assault against his wife, is on an undertaking not to drink;
• a teenager, drunk on 30 ounces of vodka, which she says she drank “straight,” gets into an argument with her boyfriend after he comes home—from a night spent in the drunk tank—and he wants her gone from his bed. They argue about whether the girl, pregnant then, will undergo an abortion, which he doesn’t want. She alleges he hurt her wrist in a struggle, but Cooper is not convinced by her string of “I don’t know” answers to lawyers’ questions, and accepts the boyfriend’s version of “it didn’t happen,” acquitting him; and,
• a young single mother of three, a witness in another case on the docket, talks about a boozy, all-night card-party this past summer in which a few people managed to drink two 60-ounce bottles of vodka and one 40-ounce bottle. During the party a couple goes off to have sex—twice—in the bathroom, leaving their underwear behind, during a night that the witness calls “really good.”
Alcohol-incited sex can also turn violent, other cases revealed.
Before his Sept. 22 court appearance, a 32-year-old man, father of four, had pleaded guilty to a sexual assault, involving intercourse with a sleeping woman, who, after she woke up, punched him before fleeing. He didn’t remember the rape on the sleeping woman, a phenomenon that is “all too common in Nunavut,” said Crown Prosecutor Barry McLaren.
“I’m really sorry for what I did,” the man told the court. But he said he had a “blackout,” and couldn’t remember anything of what people said he’d done.
Cooper is to issue a sentencing judgment on that case Sept. 27 by teleconference.
As for property crimes, these were mostly brought up in youth court—which was closed.
But clearly, no matter what age you are, the impact of alcohol in Cambridge Bay is devastating across the generations—for men, the majority of the accused who end up going to jail, for women, who remain behind, alone, hurt and angry, and for children, who witness extreme violence and may suffer lifelong harm from the alcohol their pregnant mothers consume.
And that’s coupled with the low levels of schooling, ranging from Grade 6 to Grade 10, among those who appeared in court.
The men, limited by their lack of education in this town where the grand Canadian High Arctic Research Station is now under construction, mainly gave their occupations as unemployed, fill-in “swampers” working on municipal water or sewage trucks, part-time guides or carvers. The women, also largely unemployed, had several children each.
The tools of the court to help offenders—sentences including jail time, probation, conditions and stern warnings from the judge or even the judicial Gladue principles to give Aboriginal offenders a break—and their victims—24-hour “cooling-off periods” and victims’ surcharges—seem too small for the huge job of fixing things.
To improve social conditions, earlier this month, the RCMP and the hamlet said they wanted to find ways to curb alcohol abuse, perhaps, some suggest, by opening a beer and wine store, which would, at the very least, discourage bootleggers and offer a less potent brew than vodka to drinkers.
If you can’t drink without violence you shouldn’t drink, ever. Full stop. Walk away, it’s not a lifestyle choice for you.
It’s like if you are blind you shouldn’t drive a car.
The court was in Kuujjuaq , last week ,same story , most of the cases involed booze and assault.
I know all of these youth and the fact is that each one of them was a poor attender in elementary school and each one was socially promoted until reaching high school when they quit.
All of these youth had great potential when they were young except that their alcoholic and selfish parents did not make them go to school every day.
When is Keeping your child out of school going to be considered as negligence?
Why don’t the court take a long look at itself for not promoting the banning of alcohol among Inuit. Surely in the deepest of thoughtful moments any lawyer, judge or police with a bit of common sense believes in that, but for political reasons, and not to insult a race or culture, the powers to be, allow misery to continue in the name of that same lack of common sense. Something must be done for the misery of what alcohol is doing to a people that have genes that cannot process the toxic.
Prohibition doesn’t work, :
just need a little bit
drink slower,
have some more later,
save it for later.
don’t need to finish it in one day.
life is better when you go slower.
drinking too fast is a waste of time and money and precious moments.
enough said!
Prohibition doesn’t work. The alternative to prohibition surely doesn’t work either. But I agree that life is better and even beautiful when moderation comes into play. Moderation is a myth thou, and cannot be appreciated by the society at risk, such as the one we are concerned about herein. Maybe the solution, is to be accepting to what is. Misery will continue among the Inuit, and nothing can be done. Let’s face it, this news will continue to be news for many years to come. Yes, let’s accept that this is life among the Inuit. The fact is, Inuit cannot handle alcohol, evidence is everywhere, and life goes on, sadly.
Sad to see some of a culture spiralling downhill due to substance abuse. Bring back the plebiscite!! Get the GN to take over the permitting system.
What happened to the Alcohol Committees that the GN talked about? Ineffective!!
I grew up around my parents and grandparents drinking homebrew and CC and navy rum, they binged for days and days…I was getting like that too when i got older but i slowed down and it has been good especially for the grandkids and my tigoak, it is very hard to see today because the parents are spending the money now on pot and booze which is a double impact on families and mostly the the community as a Whole.
If only, #5, it was that simple. You are speaking about PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY, something that the government cannot legislate and will only come from family. And if the family unit is broken or dysfunctional than the challenges are even greater to overcome. We must look to our youth to lead on this issue. Engage them early and often at the school level; hold politicians (at all levels) accountable for development and implementation of workable solutions; tax the booze so as to raise revenue that will be directed, not to general revenue, but to treatment facilities, education, and other measures. Giving up, #6, is not the answer. Like suicide, declare it as a Territorial Emergency and bring all the partners to the table for honest and open discussion.
I told you once and I’ll tell you again, each person has a choice to drink or not. But some Inuit people have lost their sense of culture, pride and self being.
Today’s generation drinks to get drunk and binge drink. They don’t know how to have a social drink. I feel very sorry for the victims that get caught up in shit like this, especially the innocent kids.
Also if the airline (CDN North) would stop shipping booze in all at once, things would slow down.
I grew up around alcohol, but I made the right choices in my life and my kids/wife comes first.
Considering the arguments presented from the government liquor department. The alcohol minister is also the MLA for this poor community and they could learn to drink responsibly with a beer and wine store.
Our community is much more than Nunatsiaq would leave one to believe… we also have many positive aspects, community programming and people then what is reported on. Perhaps next time Cambridge bay is featured in the news, we will see more positive stories instead of all this garbage.
Honestly, the line “The men, limited by their lack of education in this town where the grand Canadian High Arctic Research Station is now under construction, mainly gave their occupations as unemployed, fill-in “swampers” working on municipal water or sewage trucks, part-time guides or carvers. The women, also largely unemployed, had several children each,” is downright insulting.
How about respect your own mother?
It should be a given but even very basics are forgotten. How about messing things like - respect your mother!
I guess my lesson I learned when my kid was smaller; I learned to say no! and don’t give in after you say no,
Good article, because what this shows is how all the risk factors for suicide are flourishing in Nunavut.
The data shows that if your were mistreated as a child, you are at a higher risk for suicide. If you are binge drinker or cannabis user, you are at a higher risk for suicide. If you have low education, you are at a high risk for suicide.
My brother and sister Nunavummiut, if you want to reduce the suicide rate then work to reduce all the things you just read about in this article. Read the Inuit Tapiriit suicide prevention strategy, it is all laid out there.