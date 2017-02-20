NEWS: Iqaluit

Weekend fire in Nunavut capital guts public housing unit

Happy Valley fire leaves at least one man injured, homeless

Iqaluit firefighters spent more than three hours battling a fire at a public housing unit on Siku Crescent Feb. 19. (PHOTOS BY STEVE DUCHARME)



The Sunday night fire left the unit gutted and uninhabitable. The Sunday night fire left the unit gutted and uninhabitable.

February 20, 2017 - 1:10 pm

Updated at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 21

At least one man suffered injuries and is now homeless following an evening fire that reduced his Iqaluit dwelling to a gutted shell on Feb. 19.

Firefighters responded at around 6:50 p.m. Sunday, treating one man for smoke inhalation as fire spread through his 6-plex housing unit on Siku Crescent in the 300s area, according to Iqaluit deputy fire chief, Nelson Johnson.

The man treated for smoke inhalation was the sole occupant at the time of the fire, but Johnson was unable to confirm if more people lived in the two-storey unit.

It took firefighters more than three hours to get the fire under control.

The fire began in the unit’s living room and the cause is suspected to be smoking, Johnson said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames just before midnight on Sunday.

As of Feb. 20, the building remains taped off as fire inspectors continue their investigation.

In a written response, the Nunavut Housing Corporation says its staff have been granted access to the site following preliminary investigations by Iqaluit’s fire marshal and will begin assessing damages and securing the property.

“Iqaluit Housing Authority and Nunavut Housing Corporation staff were on scene at the fire where five of the six units were occupied and evacuated. One of the units was vacant,” NPC’s President and CEO, Terry Audla, said in a written statement.

“The Iqaluit Housing Authority is actively working to have all displaced residents relocated into public housing units in the immediate term.”