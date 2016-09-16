We want changes to Nunavik’s justice system, Quebec bar association says
"Frankly, we're talking more of injustice than justice in the North"
KUUJJUAQ— High lawyer fees, delayed court appearances and poor communication—these are just a few reasons why Nunavimmiut have little trust in Quebec’s justice system.
Muncy Novalinga said he’s heard it many times before: while the travelling court is visiting his home community of Puvirnituq, residents complain to him that they see defence lawyers and prosecutors having dinner together at the local restaurants.
“People hear them making fun of their clients,” said Novalinga, the Kativik Regional Government councillor for Puvirnituq.
“They are speaking in French without knowing that other people can hear them. This is very wrong and has to be corrected.”
Other regional councillors meeting in Kuujjuaq this week complain that Nunavimmiut pay high prices for legal representation, only to face long delays and a lag in information.
“Our region is very frustrated with the justice system,” said KRG chair Jennifer Munick. “We’re penalized for a lack of human resources. We can’t wait [any] more.”
Those comments were directed to members of the province’s professional order of lawyers, the Barreau du Québec, who visited KRG regional council meetings in Kuujjuaq Sept. 14.
This was the Barreau’s first visit back to the region since it released a report in early 2015 highlighting a multitude of issues facing Nunavik’s court, which it said was poorly adapted to the cultural and administrative realities of the region.
In 2013-14, Barreau members followed the travelling court to Inukjuak and Puvirnituq, and later Salluit, to take stock of how cases there are handled.
“Frankly, we’re talking more of injustice than justice in the north,” said the Barreau du Québec’s Bernard Synnott, a Montreal-based lawyer.
“The most important observation I made was the court docket was overloaded,” he told regional councillors.
“And that means that there are many, many postponements. It’s unacceptable to wait three, four years for a trial. Justice delayed is justice denied.”
And those postponements are in addition to the delays caused by bad weather, which frequently grounds the travelling courts flights.
Synnott said the Barreau’s position is that the accused should be acquitted in cases that are not heard within 18 months.
The Barreau’s report made a number of other observations, noting an insufficient number of para-legal advisors and interpreters, a lack of facilities to host court proceedings, a shortage of detention facilities—an issue flagged by Quebec’s ombudsperson earlier this year—and a complete absence of Inuit lawyers.
There are currently 50 Indigenous students studying law in Quebec, Synnott said—none of whom are Inuit.
To address that, members of the Barreau visited Jaanimmarik high school earlier in the day to encourage students to consider a career in law.
Synnott said the Barreau is also working on a pilot project to provide mentoring to Indigenous law students in the province.
Another issue that doesn’t fall under the Barreau’s mandate but struck its members who visited the region was the prevalence of bootlegging, Synnott said, and its inevitable link to the region’s justice system.
Synnott said the Barreau is advocating to have the provincial government give powers to municipalities that would allow them to intervene and adopt their own anti-bootlegging bylaws.
That would give Northern Villages the ability to issue fines on the spot, he said, rather than the police waiting on warrants before they can act.
“One of our biggest problems is bootlegging,” said Kangiqsujuaq regional councillor Charlie Arngak. “We have so many broken homes, destroyed by alcohol.
“The police don’t have the necessarily tools. They wait for warrants, and by the time they receive them, the bootlegger has already done his job and there’s chaos,” he added. “We see that on a daily basis.”
Muncy Novalinga is right about many lawyers who visit over a meal and talk about their cases or make derogatory comments. The justice of Canada needs to place high moral standards on lawyers while in public during trials. The upset in a community is to see a defence lawyer and the prosecuting lawyer together talking loudly about the people they serve and without consideration of the compounding upset. Can you do your job professionally?
It would be very helpful if this were academic review. Including interrelations of all parties that officiate and those who go through the court system. A lot of questionable things have happen regarding policing and justice.
Citizen of Nunavik should also be better informed regarding their legal rights and responsibilities.
In the Canadian charter of rights, it states that a person accused has the right to be tried “within a reasonable time” (which is a maximum of 2 years after the day of the initial charge), but because most Inuit are just accepting and not protesting postponements over and over again, they get their convictions after many delays and many YEARS to no fault of their own, not realizing that their rights are knowingly being broken by the court system because the pilot saw 2 snowflakes and turned the plane around, adding unnecessary stress for the accused, also lawyers shouldn’t blackmail their “clients”, saying that they’re going to jail if they don’t cough up their fee for postponing their file but they’re just a quick buck for the lawyer each time they show their faces
Our curriculum in nunavik doesn’t give much option, nor does the student councillors when it comes to studying Law or any other study. We are forced to take social sciences. I was great in math but they never offered me more than linguistic studies. I do not understand why there is only bare bottom basics as an option. It stops the growth of nunavik. We are in the land of broken dreams and yet we wonder why so many people are criminals. We are given no resources. This is one of the few topics that I choose to blame something else, other than myself. A failed school board results in a failed future of nunavik.
I’ve seen this first hand as in the recent past I myself had been charged on some bogus charges made up by RCMP and had been charged for assaulting a hulk Sized RCMP memberand I am 5 foot 3 inches tall What a joke!, anyway after months for my court dates and months of adjournments, my trial dats had finally come and NOT to my surprise My lawyerhad flown in on the same Charter as the Prosecutor,Judge,Court workers and so on and after settling into our local Hotel, the lawyer would have the accused come to visit him/her to discuss court cases and I had seen with my own eyes the RCMP coming to pick up the Judge, Prosecutor and court workers to invite them all for Dinner and from this I knew I would never receive a fair trial and of course the next Day the Judge sentenced me to 9 months incarceration which came as no surprise and now today I fight the court system as hard as I can for this injustice.
#5. You were sentenced to nine months because you most likely have a lot of criminal history. Also being five foot three doesn’t give you right to assault anyone. Just because they are bigger. Do you have proof of the allegations you make? Or just mad because instead of being mad at your own terrible life choices. You decide to blame it on the court.
Hey #5 if the charges were bogus and made up by the RCMP why didn’t not plead not guilty and ask for a trial?
The fact is you assaulted that police officer, you were guilty and you deserved 9 months in jail, no matter how much you lie about it now.
By the way, defence lawyers and Crown are always in constant communication about the cases they are working on. That includes conferences held over dinner and lunch. This is the way it is done all over Canada. Nothing special about that.
Also the travelling circuit court always travels in one plane, all the time, everywhere. You want them to take three different charters and charge the taxpayer triple for travel expenses? LOL
In Nunavut we have a huge problem with Inuit men who cannot control their behaviour and get into troubled over stupid charges like assaulting a police. This is costing our society a fortune.
Why don’t you try to be part of the solution? Right now you are just part of the problem, buddy.
#6 #7 “The Barreau’s report made a number of other observations, noting an insufficient number of para-legal advisors and interpreters, a lack of facilities to host court proceedings, a shortage of detention facilities—an issue flagged by Quebec’s ombudsperson earlier this year—and a complete absence of Inuit lawyers.” Is the reason why we need a change in the Arctic judicial system. Until then Inuit are used on the game circuit court. Shame on the justice system for taking advantage of Inuit and tax dollars.
Do not continue to lie to yourself. Be honest and look in your overcrowded southern back yard for huge behavior problems by following the trail of crime in housing projects, bars, downtowns and the list goes on.
This is not the judicial system taking advantage of Inuit. If you don’t commit crime….Geuss what? You don’t get involved in the judicial process! Pretty complicated! How are we lying to ourselves by mentioning crime down south? Of course there is high crime rates in other places. However look at the crime statistics for Nunavut and Nunavik. Worse then some third world countries. Stop blaming the judicial system for your bad behaviour.
#9 A fair judicial system would have all the parts in place for Inuit. Unfounded claims against Inuit have to be fought in court and all you can think of is the blame game. Nothing to be proud of when your southern people bad behavior needs to be fixed. Look in the mirror.
I looked in the mirror and saw someone who never had to go to court. The judicial system is fair and all of the parts are there for Inuit. How about you look in the mirror and realize you are the problem. By blaming everyone but yourself. For you bad behaviour.
#11 you have looked in the mirror and saw someone? Is that someone going to carry all the blame for southern bad behavior? After all we are talking about southern bad behavior.
That southern bad behaviour is based on someone telling someone who heard something. Which cites no examples or evidence. So it must be true. This complaint is coming from the same person who complained of other government entities which were all unfounded. As for there not being enough resources. Sure. However the crown and defence work their butts off and have to work after court too. That is to try and lower the amount of files on the docket. But it never is enough.