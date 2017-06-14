Watch those tweets and Facebook posts, urges Nunavut MLA
"Any statements that we may post on the Internet will not be private and may represent how the world perceives us indefinitely”
Baker Lake MLA Simeon Mikkungwak used his member’s statement at the legislature last week to make a public service request: The next time you update your Facebook status or send out a tweet, please practice safe posting.
“As our society becomes more technologically advanced, we also become more vulnerable in a number of ways. With the advent of cyberbullying and live streaming, it is now more important than ever for us to practice safe and responsible Internet use,” Mikkungwak said in his June 6 statement.
His warning comes following a few troubled incidents this spring—one involving an RCMP shooting and the other a school bomb scare—where social media played a role.
While social media allow people in Nunavut to connect with loved ones, share with their communities, sell and swap items and advertise local events, Mikkungwak told Nunatsiaq News later that he is concerned some users don’t realize their posts could be “borderline slanderous” or even considered “defamation of character or libel.”
“Anyone could access what you put on social media,” he said. “There were [posts] that I felt that were harmful for some Nunavut people to see.”
Early in May, a man in Hall Beach died following a firearms-related confrontation with the police. Before his death, the 39-year-old man posted on his Facebook page “I hope you watch this suicide by cop.” The Facebook account has since become a memorial page.
Mikkungwak’s statement also pointed to the importance of checking your online privacy settings.
“I would like to remind our viewers that any statements that we may post on the Internet will not be private and may represent how the world perceives us indefinitely,” he said, urging people to “think hard” about potential consequences before posting comments, photos, or videos online.
In April, a Coral Harbour teacher had his contract terminated after he briefly posted an altered image of an ISIS beheading on a community Facebook page.
In the photo, the teacher replaced the head of American journalist James Foley with his own face and added a photo of a local woman, with whom he had previously been involved, beside the executioner.
The photo caused concern among parents and led to rumours of a bomb threat in the community.
An Internet safety guide from the Nunavut Teachers Association states, “don’t post information, comments or pictures that would be embarrassing if they appeared on the front page of a newspaper.”
Mikkungwak asked for the Government of Nunavut and the RCMP to increase efforts, “to educate the public on how to use the Internet and social media in a safe and responsible manner,” but he said he recognized they have limited control over a person’s behaviour online.
He also asked people in Nunavut to report harmful content to site administrators.
“I encourage all Nunavummiut to remain vigilant in keeping our communities safe in both the physical and virtual worlds,” he said.
(5) Comments:
The territory is falling apart but glad to see that they are concerned about your social media posts. Thanks for looking out for me!
bought my first computer in 2003 but i couldn’t set up the darn thing . its still just laying in a heap in our bedroom collecting dust and dog fur . worst 7 thousend dollars i ever spent .
now i use this stupid thing my son bought me last year its much smaller than my old one but this one is great because it gives me the weather . i tried the tweeter after hearing about mr trumps troubles but I dont think it works anymore ....
#1 - federal government should be totally embarrassed that one of “their own” is allowed to be falling apart. It shows just how much they value the territory of Nunavut, the most neglected region of Canada!
They should open up Nunavut to the rest of Canada and the world by building an all weather road to Rankin Inlet from Manitoba - cheaper power, fibre optics, new development opportunities and so much more would open up and build up the territory from the ruins that you just mentioned about!
How much does Canada value Nunavut?
Social media isn’t the problem. Uneducated people are. Learn to read. Learn to exercise common sense. Sad to watch as Nunavut continues to spiral ever further into mindless self-destruction.
Canada does not need to value Nunavut ... Nunavut needs to learn how to value itself.
@lack of values… it is tempting to try to find one issue to blame. It is distressing for everyone to live and work in the midst of relentless suffering in their own lives and in others’ lives and to witness the struggles of a government and other organizations that are chronically under capacity, dealing with issues that require far more financial and human resources than they have. But, there is no one issue or group of people to blame, no single flaw or cause, and no single answer. We are in a complex, constantly changing situation and there are many factors… and, as uncomfortable as it may be to accept, the solutions are also complex and involve many factors. We need to keep moving forward, one day and one year at a time, take the long view, and bravely accept that there is no simple answer. There is so much blame lately. It is taking precious energy that we can’t spare. Most people are just doing their best.