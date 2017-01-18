NEWS: Iqaluit

Want to ward off flu? Stop in for a flu shot, says GN

Iqaluit public health offering free evening clinics Jan. 18 and 19

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Nunavut's finance minister (then health minister) Keith Peterson, gets a flu shot from public health nurse Susie Pearce at a 2012 clinic in Iqaluit. (FILE PHOTO) Nunavut's finance minister (then health minister) Keith Peterson, gets a flu shot from public health nurse Susie Pearce at a 2012 clinic in Iqaluit. (FILE PHOTO)

January 18, 2017 - 10:00 am

If you hope to avoid that nasty flu bug this winter, Iqalungmiut can stop in to get their flu shot from the city’s public health clinic during this week.

Iqaluit’s public health unit offers the flu vaccine, free of charge, from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

But the public health office also plans to offer evening clinics this week to accommodate the after-work and after-school crowd. The clinic will open both Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The public health office is located at building 1091, near the Iqaluit airport. No appointment is required.

Flu has hit Nunavut hard this winter; health officials issued an advisory last week, warning Nunavimmiut of an increase in respiratory illness across the territory, most likely caused by the influenza virus.

If you have a combination of fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, lack of appetite, body aches and general lethargy, you might be fighting the seasonal flu.

Health workers suggest you wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough and stay home from work to prevent spreading the virus to others.