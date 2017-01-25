NEWS: Around the Arctic

WAG plans Jan. 29 Arctic Chill Out

"Opportunity to learn about the Arctic while spending quality time together"

The Jan. 29 Arctic Chill Out at the Winnipeg Art Gallery also includes entry to the exhibition, Our Land: Contemporary Art from the Arctic.

January 25, 2017 - 1:10 pm

If you’re in Winnipeg, you might want to check out the Winnipeg Art Gallery’s annual Arctic Chill Out on Jan. 29.

The event is described in a news release from the gallery as an afternoon of family activities inspired by the Canadian Arctic and the WAG’s collection of Inuit art.

“Arctic Chill Out offers families the opportunity to learn about the Arctic while spending quality time together,” said the WAG’s Rachel Baerg in the release. “This annual event supports the WAG’s Inuit Art Centre initiative by celebrating the North and engaging the public with Inuit art and culture.”

The outdoor activities planned include a winter rooftop trail, a snow house and huskies along with tea and bannock.

Indoor activities include music and stories with Christine Gordon-Tootoo and Duncan Mercredians as well as a scavenger hunt through the “Our Land: Contemporary Art from the Arctic” exhibition.

The WAG’s collection of contemporary Inuit art is the largest of its kind in the world with more than 13,000 carvings, drawings, prints, textiles, and new media as well as 8,000 Inuit artifacts loaned last February to the WAG for study and cataloguing by the Government of Nunavut.

The WAG also plans to build a $65-million Inuit Art Centre adjacent to the WAG near downtown Winnipeg and a short walk from the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba.

The first of its kind, the centre will provide a forum for exhibitions and programs, research and learning, studio practice and art-making.

Admission to this weekend’s Arctic Chill Out, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., costs $20 per family (up to two adults and four children under 18—includes entry to the exhibitions) and $10 for WAG members—and if you’re an Inuk, there’s no charge for admission to the event, whose sponsors include the Manitoba Inuit Association, the WAG said.

Here, you can see a video from last year’s Arctic Chill Out.