Volunteer instructors out of jobs over spat with Iqaluit Aquatic Centre
“We were never given an opportunity to explain ourselves"
At least a dozen volunteer fitness instructors at Iqaluit’s Aquatic Centre are out after receiving notice that the City of Iqaluit “accepted their resignation” over a series of concerns the instructors raised about the facility’s operations, safety and maintenance.
Nunatsiaq News has confirmed from multiple sources that Iqaluit’s recreation director, Amy Elgersma, notified volunteer instructors at the facility by email—shortly after 3 p.m., June 19—that they had 24 hours to return their volunteer uniforms.
“Your resignation has been accepted and is effective immediately,” Elgersma wrote in that email, about an hour before the Aquatic Centre’s most popular class, called “Get Ripped,” was scheduled to start.
Elgersma’s email was in response to a letter raising several problems with current operations at the Aquatic Centre—along with significant safety issues—and signed collectively by 12 volunteer instructors, many of whom used to teach classes at Atii Fitness before that gym was absorbed into the city’s new multi-use facility.
“[If] the City wishes to maintain the current terms of the volunteer agreement with the instructors… each of us would like to advise that we will no longer be volunteering under that agreement as of June 30 which is the last day of the current schedule,” the May 29 letter from instructors read, a copy of which was obtained by Nunatsiaq News.
That letter went unanswered, forcing a second letter from the volunteer group to be sent after the June 15 deadline for a response had passed.
Elgersma requested additional time in a short response dated June 16, adding that volunteers could be consulted individually. But a few days later, she wrote back that she accepted the group’s resignation.
Svetlana Tumilty, a volunteer instructor of yoga and aquafit sessions, who signed the letter, told Nunatsiaq News that the point was to “start a dialogue” with the city over their concerns.
“We were never given an opportunity to explain ourselves,” Tumilty said, adding that she hoped the city could have gotten back to the group to “sort it all out.”
“[There was] tears, anger, nobody slept the night because we love teaching, we want to teach. We’d love to volunteer more but we think it should be done on a different model.”
The city currently charges Aquatic Centre users monthly, yearly and daily drop-in fees to use the facility. Some fitness classes offered are included in those fees, but for others, participants are required to pay extra.
Under their current agreement, volunteer instructors are expected to teach about 60 per cent in the free classes and 40 per cent in the paid classes.
The group said in its original letter to the city that this ratio forced on volunteer instructors “significantly impedes community access to fitness programming.”
In other words, they think more of the classes which they volunteer to teach should be free to Iqalungmiut.
“We do not believe that the policy of paid programming provided by volunteer instructors is an effective means to recover costs—a membership at the gym is a significant cost,” the letter said.
The letter also addressed concerns with cleanliness in the Aquatic Centre’s classroom, adjacent to the fitness room, as well as an absence of an emergency first aid kit in the room.
“There has been a glycol leak dripping in the room since the facility opened,” the letter also said.
“One of the instructors came in to teach to find blood on the floor of the classroom… the cleaning wipes and cleaning supplies are often empty.”
The volunteers also requested that the city provide a stock of food and electrolytes in case any participant has a blood-sugar episode during a class, which has already happened at least once, the letter said.
“This has happened since the facility opened and it was only because the instructors had these items on hand that we were able to assist the participant in distress,” the volunteers wrote.
“Of even more concern is that there is no emergency alarm in the classroom.”
In a statement provided to Nunatsiaq News by the city’s communications officer, Andrea Spitzer, the City of Iqaluit said it “accepted the resignations tendered by the volunteers” and thanked them for their service.
“The City is always open and receptive to constructive feedback,” the statement said, adding that the City will not discuss personal issues it deems to be considered confidential.
“While the City adjusts and reviews its staffing requirements, alternate methods of program delivery are being utilized.”
The city is requesting that fitness class participants contact the Aquatic Centre’s guest services to inquire about any classes they think might be affected.
The Aquatic Centre’s current roster of paid staff will take over fitness classes, Spitzer said.
“The majority of fitness classes will continue, especially those with the highest participant numbers.”
Tumilty said the volunteers only wanted “a dialogue” for their concerns, and not to be dismissed.
“We were asking to be heard as a group, we did not feel it would be beneficial to any side if we would be invited to meetings on an individual basis,” she said, as was proposed by the city.
“We were never told ‘I hear you, come let’s talk about it and make things better.”
Tumilty confirmed to Nunatsiaq News that copies of the correspondences between the volunteers and the city’s recreation department have been forwarded to Iqaluit mayor Madeleine Redfern and city councillors.
(39) Comments:
If you want to open a dialogue then don’t escalate the situation by providing your notice of resignation right away. Why jump the gun?
You bluffed and got called out. Does Elgersma even lift bro?
Oh little Ottawa, how you amuse me….
glad to have the volunteers to run and give such a great array of activities but at the same time they might not have been aware of potential issues when it comes to this type of activities. Did the city cover them under insurance for the time teaching…what if one of the attendees had a serious fall, and or heart attack. Is there a certified registered first aider in the gym at all times? Is there a difibulator in the gym? Most public/private charge for use gyms are required by law to have one on site at all times of operation. When the dust settles and the city reviews all of the needs to operate a “licensed gym” then we will see the real costs. The worth of the volunteers is much greater than one would think. Thanks for the programs you did create and maintained.
how much is the millrate going to go up now that the city will have to pay people to teach classes at this white elephant????
Where is Council’s policy on how to deal with volunteer instructors and their compensation? Again, Council lacks transparency.
Knowing a lot of the instructors, I would be very surprised that they would go to a twelve-person letter to begin with. I would assume they would have tried to voice their concerns to the City, and meeting a deaf ear, proceeded the way they did. Seems like a very poorly handled affair, especially given how reasonable the demands the instructors made. As a user, they seem to be in my interest and for my safety. Very odd for the city to think they can dictate terms to volunteers. If you want compliance and to dictate terms, pay the instructors.
The old Atii fitness crew have been non-stop blowhards and complainers, constantly making mountains out of molehills.
Good on the City for calling their pompous bluff and not giving in to their petty efforts at control.
If it weren’t for the director of recreations, this facility would likely not exist due to the willfully misinformed misanthropes like #5.
Onwards and Upwards - with better, more committed volunteers who know what it is to be team players for the benefit of the community and not just themselves.
If the article is accurate in stating that the volunteer instructors had valid health and safety concerns, it seems not only unfortunate but negligent for the aquatic centre management to dismiss them. ‘Resigning’ people because criticism cannot be handled is not a proper way to run any sort of organization.
The instructors have valid reasons:
1) the cleanliness and upkeep of equipment, and facility was disgraceful. Mondays were usually the worst. I showed up early Monday mornings to expect: , garbage strewn about, garbage bins overflowing with paper towels, floors covered in dirt.
2) gym memberships were more expensive to begin with: why in earth would the fitness centre memberships be more expensive than the pool? The pool has paid lifeguards. The fitness centre has volunteers to supervise and volunteer Instructors, why would the city force their instructors to teach a pay extra class with no compensation when members are already paying more? I’m a regular iqaluit citizen. I purchased family monthly passes. It was expensive but a price I was willing to pay to teach my kids healthy living. Those instructors did an amazing job! They were not a bunch non-stop blowhards, they were fighting for the concerns and safety of their users.
The directors at the city need sensitivity training, and communication workshops. The old boys club or the city click needs to go. Unreal that some directors aren’t held accountable.
Dictatorship at its finest.
So lemme get this right, the volunteers drafted an sent a letter outlining health and safety concerns and requested additional resources to help solve the problem. There was no response from the director, implying a lack of interest in resolving said health and safety concerns. The group sent a follow up letter to get dialogue going, and the director’s response to “accept the resignations” of these volunteers. And some of you people view this as an acceptable practice?? If you can’t ignore them until they shut up, then just get rid of them?? These are volunteers that gave up their time to instruct classes and give help to any who asked for it in the gym. To me it would seem they also wanted a clean and safe place to do just that. Shouldn’t that also be what the director wants for clients?? I find it hilarious that an official statment would claim that the City is “open and receptive to constructive criticism” when this particular event shows the exact opposite.
#8 do you work for recreation? Probably. The Atii volunteers have spent countless hours over the past decade to give our community a safe space and programming to keep residents healthy. I find it ridiculous that you insinuate they’re just in it for themselves. What did they gain out of it? A free membership? In the days of Atii (RIP) and now, instructors spent a lot of time preparing and teaching classes solely to help Iqaluit residents stay healthy. Through fundraisers (and out of pocket) they ensured they were qualified to teach these classes, and did not expect anything in return. I doubt you’ll find volunteers in this city who are more committed.
I’d like to thank the City of Iqaluit for showing us how wonderful it is to be a volunteer and setting a positive example of how volunteers should be treated.
How much money do they want from us! I paid for a one year membership and now they want more.
First I had to pay for a pool membership I didn’t want and now you want more?
Look the only reason I got the gym membership was so I can take the classes and now there are only 2 instructors left to teach the classes. I never use the equipment.
How ungrateful can you be, where in the world are you going to find 12 new VOLUNTEER instructors?
Way to go City Of Iqaluit to encourage employees and volunteers to speak up regarding safety concerns. Another great message sent!!!
Who is surprised? Not the best councillor ever Mr. Kenneth Bell
Laughing hard Mr. Kenneth or just shaking your head?
Whose idea was it charging for classes taught by volunteers anyway? Then the volunteers stand up for unsafe conditions and the city fires them.
I wonder if the city said thanks for all the free time and equipment they got too?
What an interesting thing called communication.
Can you see the writing on the wall… a twitter feed?
A less fancy fitness place that put members safety first, competes for memberships one day in a different building.
What an interesting thing called safety, caring for individuals and how people are attracted to that like glue.
#8 “If it weren’t for the director of recreations, this facility would likely not exist…” that is exactly right. A less expensive recreation centre would have been better and fun for all without higher taxes.
The councilors are learning the longer and more difficult way of working with volunteers and the privileged. Volunteers work for free and are not cheap.
Get all the bad out in the open so the public will know what is going on behind the 40+ million dollar pool walls. The drip, the garbage, the paid lessons using volunteer teachers, and the lack of respect toward those volunteers’ concerns.
The official statement from Andrea Spitzer claiming the city is open to constructive criticism is ironic considering everything else the article states. Is city administration paying attention to what their volunteers, employees and citizens are saying or relying solely on the word of management? Whose voice matters here?
Way to go Amy! Pushing out a bunch of dedicated volunteers who are certified fitness instructors and ratepayers i might add, and replacing them with paid staff. Great Move!
Considering the city of Iqaluit’s health and safety record (or the lack thereof) are you really surprised they just brushed off your concerns and accepted your resignations?
I myself had gone to the facility after it had only been open a few days to watch someone open one of the outer doors to have it fall off the hinges. I am not the least bit shocked there are many other issues with the building.
The facility is probably more costly to run than they guessed and are trying to nickel and dime users even more until people stop going. For 40 million dollars they should have been able to build an entirely new city facility that could house City Hall, the firehall, and the pool.
I think they should sack the recreational Director as it is obvious she hasn’t got the right attitude for the job plus a total lack of staff management ability.
How Amy Elgersma still has a job is beyond me. This is absolutely shameful.
Never really understood the logic of having paid classes where the teachers didn’t get a cut.
There was an optional boxing class that was $150 dollars extra from the Gym membership, and how much did the instructor get from that? $0!
Absolutely ridiculous!
Perhaps they should have voiced their concerns to other people that work for the City instead of running away from their problems. They just make complaints and then quit? Take your issues to council….or the Health and Safety Committee. If you want change bad enough then you try different avenues. This is a bit of a cop out if you ask me. No first aid kit in the multi-purpose room? No emergency alarm? Pretty sure someone decided that they were not needed in there because they’re located in the gym area. Grasping at straws here if you ask me. This facility is the best thing to have happened to Iqaluit so people should just stop complaining already. Is it under staffed? Yes! If you care so much then many YOU should volunteer to clean.
I don’t think anyone should be surprised at the current unsanitary conditions of the “new” facility. If you are, I urge you to go to the Arnaitok or AWG arenas. Both are absolutely filthy all the time. They have well paid staff who can often be found hanging out with family and friends in their offices, sometimes they can even be found sleeping. Thank you to everyone who voted “yes” for this ridiculously overpriced facility that is already run down and causing more trouble than it’s worth. Yes we needed a pool but not at the price tag it came with.
Thank you to the volunteers who have given up so much of their own personal time to help the people in Iqaluit stay healthy and active. I wish you all the best and hope you are able to find a way to continue to inspire others. Maybe another facility in town like Saimavik Studio would like to have dedicated VOLUNTEERS to help run classes.
No I don’t feel “run down” is a proper description of how the place is at the moment.
It’s still a great facility that was sorely needed in town.
I’m sure it would be a lot cleaner if people would pay attention and not go in with their outside shoes full of mud and dirt.
#26 The instructors didn’t quit, they were fired. Also, pretty sure the centre already has volunteers who are supposed to be cleaning and apparently failing at it, as well as actual paid janitors, so I don’t see how the fitness instructors should be responsible for cleaning. Why don’t you put your free time where your mouth is, and volunteer to clean up?
The instructors took the appropriate first step which was speaking to their facility management about the health and safety (and other) issues they had and were immediately shut down.
...are they still treating pool patrons like cattle…waiting downstairs till the swimming time has already started? I found it demeaning to be processed like a POW to get a swim.
I am not surprised the control freaks at Recreation eliminate what they don’t like, or can’t control.
Accepting your resignation is an euphemism for firing.
Sad :(
Hard to get the full story here, but as a patron of other recreational facilities, I have to side with the volunteers here. I know first hand that the recreational department is run like a dictatorship, and are not open to criticism. I think that the city should really think about this. First and foremost, Iqaluit recreation will never be a money making scheme, this is a simple fact. But the city should learn to work as a team with not only volunteers, but all members, whether they are clients, athletes, coaches, volunteers…....I think its great that the whole team of volunteers are not even going to sit it out. They tried to voice a concern, and now are still willing to fight…..it ain’t no cop out as someone had mentioned.
“each of us would like to advise that we will no longer be volunteering under that agreement as of June 30 which is the last day of the current schedule,”
Sure sounds like a resignation to me.
This seems more like a group of busybodies trying to play hardball and getting called out on it. Learn your lesson.
Also, people who volunteer generally don’t get paid. That’s what volunteer means. If you want to get paid, then work for the City. If not, stop whining. You can’t have your gluten-free soy-flax cake and eat it too.
Kudos to the City for standing up to these guys.
#32 To advise is not a resignation, and to resign is to voluntarily leave where in this case, over valid concerns. Had the concerns been address properly before 30th June, there could have been a different outcome.
An approach to discuss concerns where volunteer or paid staff are working, the process has to be in order, whether the parties like or dislike the topics listed.
Money was not on the table of concern by the volunteers and now paid staff are replacing the volunteers with possible overtime hours.
The city is not standing up to the volunteers. The volunteers are standing for free while the recreation management’s “fix the problem” is costing more money.
Follow “a crack in the pool” to now pay forever on maintenance for a 40,000,000+ million dollar white elephant.
It’s not even April Fools, thanks for the mid week laugh, welcome to Nunavut’s high rolling mickey mouse club ... hardball, taking a stand, glorious letters, Rec Dept and all.
typical Iqaluit, something simple gets so out of hand after making things complicated and time consuming.
I predicted this when the City entered into its informal alliance with the former Atii fitness centre crowd (which make up the vast majority of the volunteers who were “resigned”). Those busybodies thought that they could come into the new facility and dictate terms as they had at Atii. When things didn’t work out the way they had hoped they thought that threatening an en mass resignation would do the trick. You can see how that worked out for them. There is no financial need for these silly classes. Good luck finding another place to jazzercise; and FYI ... and contrary to how the centre has been characterized by other posters on this string it is very well maintained and not even close to being filthy. You should go to some of the publicly-operated fitness centres and pools that I have visited in the south if you really want to see filthy.
Kudos from Knockout Ned, sounds like high praise. Good move, lets accept the “resignations” of these volunteers and cull the herd. now what??? The gym is still dirty, there’s still no adequate cleaning supplies in the case of bio hazardous fluids being left to dry on the floor and now there’s no volunteers to run the programs. BRAVO, BRAVO!! Hey Knockout Ned if you’re having trouble seeing through the gluten-free soy-flax flour in the air, these are facetious comments.
Typical response from a director/dictator in the city corporation. When faced with a choice of working with the staff as a team to find a viable solution or flexing their authority to “save face” and make an example, a director will always choose authority no matter the cost. This happens in all City departments. how sad.
you may not belive it but i was a formidable swimmer when i was a young man. they called me harold fish legs . when the pool opened i dicided to test my swimming legs but the rude lady at the desk did not allow me to go incide because they do not consider underwear to be proper swim atire ! where am i to buy swim trunks in this town ? they did not have any in stock at baffin canners . i made my case by stating that my underwear were clean and covered all necessary areas but they stubbornly refused my entry . my taxes pay for that pool i demand access !
#33 They effectively gave their notice. City accepted it.
#36 The dirtiness of the fitness centre seems to be in some dispute. I’ve never had issue with the cleanliness of any of the City facilities, including the ones mentioned in these comments.
If there are no volunteers to run the programs, maybe you should take it up with the volunteers who resigned. Or better yet, they City can recruit volunteers who don’t throw tantrums and threaten to quit.
Amazon sells bathing suits.