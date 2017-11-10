NEWS: Nunavut

Violent incident inside Iqaluit home leads to arrest, firearms charges

Police lay four charges following man's arrest

Iqaluit RCMP members arrested a 34-year-old Iqaluit man Nov. 9 following an incident at an Iqaluit home. The man faces assault and firearms charges. (FILE PHOTO) Iqaluit RCMP members arrested a 34-year-old Iqaluit man Nov. 9 following an incident at an Iqaluit home. The man faces assault and firearms charges. (FILE PHOTO)

November 10, 2017 - 5:00 pm

An Iqaluit man is facing firearms and assault charges after an incident in which he is alleged to have assaulted a family member inside a residence in the 130s area of the city, in the early evening of Nov. 9.

Iqaluit RCMP say they apprehended the man after receiving reports that he was outside a home with a gun, police said in a media release issued Nov. 10.

Police allege that the man, while inside the residence, assaulted one person, who sustained minor injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, the RCMP said.

The RCMP media liaison, Cpl. Henry Coman, later confirmed the identity of the accused man as 34-year-old Jimmy Inookee.

Following his arrest, Inookee appeared before a Justice of the Peace at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit on charges of careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, assault and assault with a weapon.

“The RCMP reminds citizens to properly secure their firearms,” Coman said.

“People can get free trigger locks at your local RCMP detachment.”