Violent incident inside Iqaluit home leads to arrest, firearms charges
Police lay four charges following man's arrest
An Iqaluit man is facing firearms and assault charges after an incident in which he is alleged to have assaulted a family member inside a residence in the 130s area of the city, in the early evening of Nov. 9.
Iqaluit RCMP say they apprehended the man after receiving reports that he was outside a home with a gun, police said in a media release issued Nov. 10.
Police allege that the man, while inside the residence, assaulted one person, who sustained minor injuries.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor, the RCMP said.
The RCMP media liaison, Cpl. Henry Coman, later confirmed the identity of the accused man as 34-year-old Jimmy Inookee.
Following his arrest, Inookee appeared before a Justice of the Peace at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit on charges of careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, assault and assault with a weapon.
“The RCMP reminds citizens to properly secure their firearms,” Coman said.
“People can get free trigger locks at your local RCMP detachment.”