Value of Nunavut residential property up 63 per cent over five years
Nunavut leads in rate of residential property increase
While Nunavut continues to suffer a housing crisis, the total value of privately-owned residential properties in the territory has increased faster than anywhere else in the country.
That’s according to new numbers released Aug. 30 by Statistics Canada in a report called “Residential property values, 2013.”
The report shows the total value of residential property in each of Canada’s provinces and territories between 2008 and 2013.
Nunavut leads the way in percentage growth in that time span: home property values increased nearly 63 per cent, from $767-million in 2008 to more than $1,248-million in 2013.
Newfoundland almost equaled Nunavut’s growth, also with an increase of nearly 63 per cent in that time span.
But Saskatchewan holds the next highest percentage increase in residential values at 49 per cent — more than 13 percentage points lower than Nunavut.
The average increase of residential values in Canadian jurisdictions between 2008 and 2013 sits at around 30 per cent.
Despite the huge increase to Nunavut’s overall residential property value in recent years, the housing shortage is still regularly raised by MLAs in the legislature.
In a March appearance before the Senate Standing Committee on Aboriginal Affairs, Nunavut Housing Corp. President Terry Audla said little has changed about Nunavut’s housing needs in 10 years.
That’s despite a 10-year plan designed by the housing corporation and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and over $500-million in housing investments, Audla said.
And Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson toured a number of Inuit communities in April as part of the Senate Committee on Aboriginal People.
That committee aims to produce a northern housing report to table in the Senate this fall.
Patterson sat on the board of Northern Properties REIT, now called Northview Apartment REIT, a $3-billion real estate trust with 45 per cent of Iqaluit’s residential property share and the third largest real estate holding company in the country, although Patterson no longer sits on the company’s board.
Ontario residential properties amounted to $1.75-trillion in 2013 — by far the highest of any Canadian jurisdiction and over 40 per cent of Canada’s total residential property value.
Overall, the value of Canada’s residential properties grew about four per cent from 2012 to 2013.
(10) Comments:
If the communities with lots of home owners would get their hamlets or the City to develop more lots, the private ownership in Nunavut would continue to increase.
there are many many citizens that want to purchase their own homes. All new lots for development dont need to be for public housing.
Due to the extreme housing shortage, much of the increase is exactly because of this. People are now trying to sell private homes for way more than they are worth. That in itself causes another issue, the home buyer would have to put more money down to cover the difference because CMHC will say the house is worth X amount and that is what the bank will only give a new home buyer the loan for. I may be incorrect, but that is the way I understand it.
Sure wish the old program “HAPP” was still available.
Those figures are largely driven by the larger communities and are not representative of what has been happening in the smaller places.
At current per-square-foot costs of construction, the market value of my house is actually far less than its replacement cost, which nobody in my town could afford.
Shows that we need more housing programs to build new homes. Cost to build your own private home is prohibitively expensive, so the incentive is not really there for people to build their own homes, or for developer to build homes.
#2 correct that CMHC won’t value homes very highly usually. However if you have the home appraised,the appraiser will usually show quite a bit higher valuation. I know CIBC does conventional non-CMHC lending everywhere in Nunavut, got my secured line of credit through them, and the appraisal came back with a much higher valuation than CMHC, and I didn’t have to pay annoying CMHC fee.
And just think of how much more private residences there could have been if Nunavummiut had chosen to allow their Hamlets to sell lots. As most private homeowners will tell you how difficult - though not impossible - it is to secure traditional mortgage financing when the land is not owned by the homeowner. Which way did you vote in May #1?? The GN and NHC has to work with the local housing organizations - like Britain did with their social housing - to transfer ownership and all responsibilities (utilities, repairs, etc.) of some of their housing inventory to the residents. This would free up funds for them to build more as the GN cannot keep up with current demand.
The headline should be changed to “Value of Iqaluit Residential Property up 63 Percent over five years”
It could very well be this whole story is an artifact of how the value of residences in Nunavut have been calculated by Statistics Canada.
This statistic includes value of communal accommodation (read mine site) which of itself since 2008 could easily have caused most if not all of this increase.
There are many homes in Nunavut that are assessed only at the value of the land they sit on because it takes so long to assess properties.
It includes institutions also. The Rankin Inlet jail could be a nice chunk of this increase if the GN reported the value of this asset.
This all hardly means that the value of homes in communities are increasing, that there are in fact more homes, or there is more private demand.
It could just be that Nunavut is getting more caught up with its paperwork, and miners and convicts have beds to sleep in.
@#6 Actually that’s just one part of it (and aren’t other larger communities also seeing increases in market value?).
The other part is that houses have been built all over the place in the five year period they’re talking about.
So yes, irrationally exuberant inflation in Iqaluit (bad!)is part of it, but construction of new houses (good!) is another part of it.
We built our house from the ground up sans assistance from the agency that is supposedly set up to encourage residents to pursue home ownership.
The reality, however, is: GN workers are better off to occupy subsidized apartment units. Homeowners are granted a subsidy of $400.00; but, fifty percent of it is clawed back.
The housing program is at best a tease, or worst falsely advertised. It is not universally true at all.
From what I read and understand the value of homes is increasing in the Regional Centres driven by increased government spending in those areas. Expect for maybe Baker Lake due to the close proximity to the Meadowbank Gold mine not much is happening in the rest of Nunavut. Kugluktuk and the other communities in Nunavut have no demand other than for social housing so house prices have stayed flat. Also with the land referendum shot down, there is nothing encouraging private home ownership. How we see things depends on which community you live in, so when some paints a nice picture of things it is not always fact.