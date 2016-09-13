NEWS: Nunavut

Clyde River man crashes ATV into RCMP garage

Benjamin Hainnu faces seven counts under the Criminal Code and two bylaw charges

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



A Clyde River man faces seven Criminal Code offences after crashing his ATV into the RCMP garage in his community. (FILE PHOTO) A Clyde River man faces seven Criminal Code offences after crashing his ATV into the RCMP garage in his community. (FILE PHOTO)

September 13, 2016 - 10:00 am

Benjamin Hainnu of Clyde River picked the wrong place to crash his all-terrain vehicle Sept. 10, and now faces seven Criminal Code offences.

The Nunavut RCMP said that around 5 a.m. Sept. 10, members in Clyde River received a complaint of “an erratic driver operating an ATV.”

Before they got to him, they heard “a loud crash.” And when they arrived at the RCMP garage, they found “significant damage” to its door.

After arresting Hainnu, police charged him with the following offences:

• one count driving while impaired;

• one count break-and-enter;

• one count causing a disturbance; and,

• four counts of mischief.

The man also faces two municipal bylaw charges: one for driving without insurance and one for driving without a helmet.

Hainnu has been released and is to appear in court Oct. 17.