LETTERS: Nunavut

Universities Canada doesn’t do accreditation

“The association represents 96 universities across Canada”

NUNATSIAQ NEWS

April 20, 2017 - 10:00 am

I wish to correct an error in your recent story “Politics, power, money real culprits behind nixing Arctic university” (March 27, 2017.) Universities Canada does not set “criteria for the foundation and operation of universities in the country,” as the story states.



In Canada, degree-granting powers come from government. This means that individual provinces and territories decide which institutions can grant degrees and call themselves universities.



Universities Canada is not an accrediting agency, but rather a voluntary membership organization. The association represents 96 universities across Canada.

Philip Landon

Vice President Governance and Programs

Universities Canada

Email your letters to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Nunatsiaq News welcomes letters to the editor. But we are under no obligation to publish any given letter at any given time.

In our print edition, we usually print letters on a first-come, first-served, space-available basis. In our online edition, we usually print letters as soon as we are able to prepare them for publication.

All letters are edited for length, grammar, punctuation, spelling, taste and libel. You may withhold your name by request, but we must know who you are before we publish your letter.

