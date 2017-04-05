Under new deal, QC would run Iqaluit’s waste disposal: deputy mayor
“The citizens of Iqaluit deserve to have better service than they get now"
The City of Iqaluit will soon have a plan in place outlining how they plan to sort, crush, bundle, recycle, compost, burn and landfill everything they throw in the trash—maybe as early as the end of this month.
And Deputy Mayor Romeyn Stevenson admits, it’s way long overdue.
“I’ve been on the council for nearly nine years and I’ve been a citizen of Iqaluit for 17 years and we’ve never done waste management properly, never,” Stevenson said.
“The citizens of Iqaluit deserve to have better service than they get now and they will have better service with this. And we need to be, like, a leader in waste management in the Arctic and we’re not. And that’s written right into the plan, that we want to be a leader.”
The city announced April 3 that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Qikiqtaaluk Corp. on a waste management plan.
The Qikiqtaaluk Corp. is the economic development arm of the Qikiqtani Inuit Assocation. Qikiqtaaluk Environmental Inc., the QC subsidiary that would perform the waste management service, is a partnership between QC and Sanexen Environmental Services Inc. of Brossard, Que.
If all goes well and a contract gets signed, QC will not only build a new solid waste management facility northwest of the city but manage the city’s waste disposal.
What does that mean for Iqaluit residents? A lot.
It means the city hopes to divert about 40 per cent of municipal waste from landfilling and either crush or bundle it for recycling down south, compost it, or burn it—with waste heat used to heat buildings.
It might also mean higher garbage fees, though it’s early days and there’s no way to say for sure.
“We are looking at services that are far better than they are right now. Some of those services we don’t offer right now, in terms of recycling and composting,” Stevenson said.
“Will there be a cost to those services? Of course there will. Will that be more than what we’re paying now? I don’t know because there’s a lot of waste right now, so I just can’t say yet. But I do know things are going to get better.”
Stevenson said the city has been working with QC for about a year now on the big trash plan. Such a plan has been in the works for a long time and should have been rolled out a couple of years ago but “dumpcano” got in the way.
“Dumpcano” refers to a disastrous six-month dump fire in Iqaluit in 2014 which polluted the air with acrid smoke for months and forced the city to pay about $3 million to extinguish the fire and renovate the dump site.
Part of that renovation involved expanding the dump to make room for more and sorted waste so it ended up buying the city more time and delaying the need for an immediate replacement, Stevenson said.
But the dump, which ignited in flames again last summer, is now at capacity again and it’s time Iqaluit residents fixed the problem once and for all since the current dump is contravening federal environmental regulations.
“But it’s also something that’s always been near and dear to my heart. It’s probably the most important service that a city provides to its citizens and it’s never been done well.”
Stevenson said the city did not put out a request for proposals for the municipal waste facility, because at the time, there didn’t appear to be any other designated Inuit organizations capable of such a comprehensive project other than QC.
He said a partnership with QC made sense after the federal government made Inuit associations and birthright organizations eligible to tap into Ottawa’s big infrastructure funds, such as those available through P3 Canada.
The plan is still to build the facility northwest of the city, past where the road to Upper Base comes to a T.
Stevenson said details are still being worked out with QC so it’s not clear yet how much the facility and roadwork will cost or when the sorting facility and landfill would be completed and up and running.
“Timelines aren’t in place but they are imminent, one way or another,” Stevenson said.
“There’s no delaying or putting this off. There are changes coming and the new landfill is coming.”
(5) Comments:
Congrats City of Iqaluit. I don’t care how much it takes to get this done, but it’s absolutely necessary. The city’s waste management should have been under a state of emergency since dumpcano.
I’d also be in favour of hefty fines for those who don’t sort their garbage when the system is in place. The attitude towards waste management in this city is attrocious.
I have been concerned with this issue of poor management of rubbish disposal in Nunavut for some time. A fortnight ago I have personally sent the Mayor Madeleine Redfern an article on how people on Lord Howe Island process and manage their rubbish so as to have the least impact on the Island.
Two other issues were discussed, the mandatory installation of dual flush toilets in all new buildings and retro fitting of dual flush toilets in old buildings.
I suggested a system (and sent a plan) of how bath and shower water can be recycled to be used to flush toilets saving each household up to 100,000 litres per year. This would reduce the number of water tanker and sewerage visits drastically.
Old council logic of jacking up rates would not be an answer to Iqaluit’s water shortage problems in the near future.
#1 Attitude of hefty fines before the “thing” is built is like expecting a child to walk at birth, then punishing them for not taking a step.
Relax. The collection of waste will eventually be taken care of and most of the almost 9,000 in population will sort their garbage. A “new” change in habits so relax.
YES! Yes yes yes. ‘finally’ is right. Thankyou for partnerships and assistance beyond the ratepayers, etc.
@3: yes, because this city has had so much success with being lenient on regulations. Taxes, parking tickets, etc.
The city should establish a grace period where people can acquire their bins and then learn what materials go in what bin. Once that’s over, make it manditory to sort your garbage.
Personally, it’s not the homeowners I’m concerned about, it’s:
1) the industries in town (should be fined heavily for not following regulations)
2) the folks who are only here for a year and don’t give a crap about Iqaluit (high proportion of town’s population)