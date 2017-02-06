NEWS: Around the Arctic

U.S. unveils new Arctic defence strategy

U.S. maintains longtime disagreement with Canada's position on the Northwest Passage

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The CamMain North Warning Site keeps an eye on northern Canadian airspace. The U.S. Arctic defence strategy calls for more surveillance in the Arctic. (FILE PHOTO) The CamMain North Warning Site keeps an eye on northern Canadian airspace. The U.S. Arctic defence strategy calls for more surveillance in the Arctic. (FILE PHOTO)

February 06, 2017 - 11:45 am

The United States has a new Arctic defence strategy—now it’s up to the administration of US President Donald Trump to enact it.

The strategy, “an updated military strategy for the protection of United States national security interests in the Arctic region,” took two years to prepare, and, in a Feb. 5 release, Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska called it “a much more serious military strategy for the Arctic region.”

“I am hopeful that the entire Department of Defense, our new President, and the country will take a serious look at this document and begin to formulate how our country will safeguard our interests, and that of our allies, in this strategically-important region,” Sullivan said. “We are an Arctic nation and with this important strategy, we are starting to act like one.”

While promoting co-operation and collaboration, the 17-page unclassified document also shows that the U.S. holds a dim view of Canada’s claim to the Northwest Passage and that “Canada also claims authority to deny transit through the territorial sea and exclusive economic zone beyond its northern Arctic islands of ships that do not report in advance to the Canadian Coast Guard.”

“The United States has protested these excessive maritime claims as inconsistent with international law and does not recognize them,” the strategy said.

Still the strategy calls for more co-operation between the defence departments of the two countries “to improve air surveillance capabilities along the northern approaches to North America consistent with the evolving threat.”

Along those lines, in April 2016, Canada earmarked $133 million for beefed up Arctic surveillance.

Trump’s new secretary of Defense James Mattis has said “the Arctic is key strategic terrain. Russia is taking aggressive steps to increase its presence there. I will prioritize the development of an integrated strategy for the Arctic.”

The State department’s Arctic envoy, former U.S. Coast Guard commander Robert Papp, resigned last month, when former president Barack Obama left office.

But David Balton, the State department’s deputy assistant secretary for oceans and fisheries, is still the chairman of the Arctic Council’s senior Arctic officials, said at last month’s Arctic Frontiers conference in Tromsø, Norway that “U.S. policy in the Arctic is not likely to change in the next few years.”

“We have long sought to keep the Arctic stable and peaceful, as it has been. I don’t see that changing as well. We have a national policy and even laws in place to include the views of indigenous peoples of our part of the Arctic in decision-making. That is not going to change,” Balton stated—that’s despite President Donald Trump, who’s said he doesn’t believe in climate change and has vowed to have the U.S. withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement.

To read the unclassified Department of Defense Arctic Strategy, go here.