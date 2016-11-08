NEWS: Nunavut

Two vie for Qikiqtani Inuit org’s VP position

Joe Attagutaluk the sole candidate for QIA secretary-treasurer

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Inuapik Sagiaktok lights a qulliq to launch the Qikiqtani Inuit Association's annual general meeting in Iqaluit Oct. 6, a meeting that marked the Baffin Inuit organization's 40th anniversary. On Dec. 12, the organization is holding elections to fill two executive and six community director positions. (FILE PHOTO) Inuapik Sagiaktok lights a qulliq to launch the Qikiqtani Inuit Association's annual general meeting in Iqaluit Oct. 6, a meeting that marked the Baffin Inuit organization's 40th anniversary. On Dec. 12, the organization is holding elections to fill two executive and six community director positions. (FILE PHOTO)

November 08, 2016 - 10:00 am

When Inuit beneficiaries from the Qikiqtani region go to the polls Dec. 12, they’ll have two candidates to choose from for vice president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association.

Those candidates are Olayuk Akesuk, a longstanding QIA board member from Cape Dorset, and the incumbent, Larry Audlaluk of Grise Fiord.

Audlaluk has served as vice president of QIA since 2013, when he succeeded George Eckalook, who resigned for personal reasons.

It also appears as if QIA’s veteran secretary treasurer, Joe Attagutaluk, will regain his position by way of an acclamation.

Attagutaluk, who has served as secretary treasurer on and off for many years, was the only declared candidate for the position in a list of unofficial candidates that QIA released Nov. 4.

Also on Dec. 12, eligible beneficiaries in six communities will choose community directors in community-specific votes.

No candidates were nominated for the community director position in Resolute Bay, so the nomination period there is extended until Nov. 10 at 5 p.m.

Also, the community director for Pond Inlet, Enookie Inuarak, resigned as of Nov. 4. But that vacant spot on QIA’s board will not be filled until the new year.

The community director candidates up for election on Dec. 12, except for those who may have chosen to withdraw, are as follows:

Arctic Bay

Levi Barnabas

Moses Koonoo

Audrey Qamanirq

Jeremy Tunraluk

Cape Dorset

Mathew S. Jaw

Tikitoq Kingwatsiak

Simigak Suvega

Grise Fiord

Jarloo Kiguktak

Liza Ningiuk

Qikiqtarjuaq

Harry Alookie

Loasie Audlakiak

Stevie Aulaqiaq

Jaloo Kooneeliusie

Adrian Toomasie

Pangnirtung

Peter Evvik

Lasalosie Ishulutak

Resolute Bay

(Nomination period extended until Nov. 10, 5 p.m. local time.)

Candidates had until Nov. 7 local time to withdraw their names from the ballot. As of the morning of Nov. 8, QIA had not indicated if any had done so.

The Kivalliq Inuit Association is also holding an election on Dec. 12, for secretary treasurer and community directors in four communities.

Though nominations for the KivIA election closed Nov. 7, they have yet to announce the names of any candidates.

Also on Dec. 12, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. will hold an election to fill Cathy Towtongie’s expiring term. Four candidates will contest the position: Aluki Kotierk, Joe Adla Kunuk, Levinia Brown and Towtongie.