Two Nunavut youths suffer serious injuries in snowmobile collision

Two children, 12 and 13, medevaced out of Hall Beach

Two youth, 12 and 13 years old, are out of their home community of Hall Beach for medical care after suffering serious injuries in a snowmobile collision Jan. 1. (FILE PHOTO)

January 03, 2018 - 8:00 am

A snowmobile mishap on New Year’s Day left two youth in Hall Beach with injuries so serious that they’ve each been medevaced out of the community.

Members of the Hall Beach RCMP detachment had responded to a collision Jan. 1 in which a snowmobile crashed into a shed, police said Jan. 2.

Police said the 13-year-old driver and his 12-year-old passenger each sustained serious injuries in the accident, and had been been flown out of the community of about 850 for more medical treatment.

“Although the investigation is ongoing, it has been determined that drugs and alcohol were not a contributing factor,” the RCMP release said.

They also warned that it’s important to always wear a helmet and protective gear when operating a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle.

And soon all drivers of snowmobiles and other vehicles on public roads will have to be at least 15 years old, police said.

That’s according to the new Nunavut Traffic Safety Act, given assent last June, in the Nunavut legislature, which comes into force Dec. 31, 2018.