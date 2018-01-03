Two Nunavut youths suffer serious injuries in snowmobile collision
Two children, 12 and 13, medevaced out of Hall Beach
A snowmobile mishap on New Year’s Day left two youth in Hall Beach with injuries so serious that they’ve each been medevaced out of the community.
Members of the Hall Beach RCMP detachment had responded to a collision Jan. 1 in which a snowmobile crashed into a shed, police said Jan. 2.
Police said the 13-year-old driver and his 12-year-old passenger each sustained serious injuries in the accident, and had been been flown out of the community of about 850 for more medical treatment.
“Although the investigation is ongoing, it has been determined that drugs and alcohol were not a contributing factor,” the RCMP release said.
They also warned that it’s important to always wear a helmet and protective gear when operating a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle.
And soon all drivers of snowmobiles and other vehicles on public roads will have to be at least 15 years old, police said.
That’s according to the new Nunavut Traffic Safety Act, given assent last June, in the Nunavut legislature, which comes into force Dec. 31, 2018.
(6) Comments:
Every time there’s a story about Hall Beach we get this stupid picture of the ‘Hall’?
AIRPORT
#LameBrian that is all you have to say? It’s not a picture of the hall, it’s a picture of the air port.
At least 15 years old? That’s still too young considering that kids who are allowed to drive already don’t get proper training in the first place. And Inuit don’t give sufficient time for their ATVs and snow machines to warm up.
#3 Yes, that’s all I have to say…
Though I would like to clarify, thanks to you: That all “we get this stupid picture of the ‘airport’?
We have the same thing about kids driving in nunavik. Kids with no awareness to the seriousness of being injured. Speeding around on parents snowmobile, hinting to be medivaced to Montreal children’s hospital. And they don’t appear to be learning from the accidents. Most if not all of these kids, and the parents, are hearing about or seeing others injured, but no awareness that it could happen to them. Not bright.