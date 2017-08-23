NEWS: Nunavut

Struck by ATV, two Nunavut kids recover in hospital

Man, 27, held in custody in Taloyoak, facing dangerous driving charges

NUNATSIAQ NEWS

August 23, 2017 - 8:00 am

Two nine-year-olds are recovering in southern hospitals after being struck by a man driving an all-terrain vehicle in Taloyoak Aug. 21, the Nunavut RCMP has reported.

An Aug. 22 RCMP news release said a 27-year-old man is in custody and is expected to face a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Local reports to Nunatsiaq News suggest the ATV driver left the scene of the Kitikmeot hamlet accident after the collision but the RCMP release made no mention of that and messages to V Division media, via phone and email, went unanswered.

The news release said alcohol was not considered a factor in the accident.