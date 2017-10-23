Two former Kivalliq MLAs return to contest seat in Aivilik
"We need to bring Nunavut communities up to par"
Two former Kivalliq MLAs are back in the race this year to reclaim a seat in Nunavut’s Legislative Assembly.
Former Nunalik MLA Patterk Netser and former Rankin Inlet North MLA Jack Anawak are vying for the Aivilik seat in the Oct. 30 territorial election.
Aivilik was created ahead of the 2013 election, encompassing Southampton Island and the area around Repulse Bay, including the communities of Coral Harbour and Naujaat.
Steve Mapsalak served as Aivilik’s MLA in the last assembly, but decided not to run again in 2017.
Patterk Netser, 58, is anxious to get back to the legislature, he said, in broad terms to “help people move along in life.”
His politics stretch back to the creation of Nunavut, when he was elected to the territory’s first government in a byelection in the riding then known as Nunalik.
Netser was re-elected in 2004 and went on to serve as minister of environment, minister of economic development and transportation, and minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corp.
At that point, Netser had re-settled in Iqaluit, where his children and grandchildren are based.
He ran again as a candidate in 2008, but Johnny Ningeongan, a former Coral Harbour mayor, beat him by just 32 votes.
Netser then ran again in 2013, this time in Iqaluit-Tasiluk, but lost to George Hickes, who now serves as Nunavut’s health minister.
Today, Netser has returned home to Coral Harbour, where he works as a maintainer at the hamlet.
“I notice a real need for infrastructure and equipment here,” he said during a phone interview from Naujaat, where he was campaigning last week.
Netser said that a lot of infrastructure in that community and his own has aged over the years, from water and sewage trucks to storage facilities and roads.
“They were built when I was a child,” he said.
“That’s one of the things I want to address. We need to bring [Nunavut communities] up to par.”
Similarly, the need for housing remains critical, Netser said, calling for more government support to help Nunavummiut become homeowners.
“This government hasn’t addressed the people who maybe can’t afford to buy [a home] but can afford to maintain one,” he said.
Netser said Nunavut needs to roll out a lease-to-own program in which the GN purchases the home and the leasee pays off the down payment over a five-year period.
“These people have a strong desire to be prosperous and we should help them,” he said. “That’s an excellent investment in the lives of Nunavummiut.”
Netser said he’s proud of his track record as a “strong voice” for non-decentralized communities in Nunavut, in the previous terms he served as MLA.
He points to his efforts to establish the Nunavut Human Rights Tribunal office in Coral Harbour, where it employs four staffers, as well as the 2011 opening of the Piqqusilirivvik cultural school in Clyde River.
If re-elected, Netser said he’ll continue to advocate for those communities to get their fair share.
The Aivilik candidate said the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana is a major health concern, in a territory that struggles with substance abuse.
“We don’t have any addictions treatment or rehabilitation centre in Nunavut to help people dealing with substance abuse,” he said. “We need that.”
The only other contender for the Aivilik seat is Naujaat native Jack Anawak, a former MLA for Rankin Inlet North and Liberal member of Parliament for the old federal riding of Nunatsiaq. He didn’t respond to Nunatsiaq News’ request for an interview by press time.
Anawak resigned from his role as vice president at Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. in 2013 to run for MLA in Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu, but lost that race to Pat Angnakak.
Anawak, now 66, faces one count of operating a vehicle while impaired and one count of failing a breathalyzer test while operating a motor vehicle, stemming from an incident in Iqaluit, June 16.
A justice of the peace recently delayed a scheduled plea and adjourned the matter until November. The allegation has yet to be proven in court.
Nunavummiut candidates are now in their final week of campaigning, as the Oct. 30 election nears. Visit Elections Nunavut’s website for information on polling locations and operating hours.
(8) Comments:
I tend to lean towards Patterk Netser in this riding. He has a decent history with the Ledge and came close a couple more times. But has since returned home and should be quite familiar with the needs of the Communities.
Jack Anawak comes across to me as one of these ole boys who is looking for another stint in politics, whether it’s territorial or federal it doesn’t really matter as the pay cheque will help. Yet another drinking and driving matter? No worries, maybe the Lawyer can put it off until after the election and then we can try sweep it under the rug.
we have too many of these boys getting caught drinking and driving, a few with Government of Nunavut Work Trucks too, but they are forgiven. when will something happen and real world consequences be dealt?
Is it a total and complete lack of self awareness or total and complete arrogance that someone currently facing criminal charges is running for MLA?
I would bet good money on the latter #2 DUI, just look at Joseph Aglukkaq who is running in Gjoa Haven and was caught with a pound of weed just last month.
http://www.nunatsiaqonline.ca/stories/article/65674western_nunavut_man_faces_drug_charges_rcmp/
To those dismissing Jack Anawak because of his personal record, I ask:
How many elders with real high-end political experience are as progressive as he is? Too many elder leaders these day are bible thumpers and have mixed that with IQ. Elders with open minds should be considered the wisest of all. He would be a real asset to the legislature regardless of his personal issues.
Sorry # 4. but ask yourself how your local MP is working out for Nunavut. I am sure he is a real asset in parliament regardless of his personal issues.
First rule of self help: You cannot help others until you deal with your own personal issues first.
It is unfortunate that you were unable to contact Jack Anawak yet for an interview.
Details of his political career, however, are available online and in your own archives, and should have been included in this story for the information of voters.
Mr. Anawak began his political career in 1979, serving on municipal councils in Naujat and Rankin Inlet, and as KIA president. He served as MP for Nunatsiaq from 1988-93.
“In territorial politics, Anawak was elected as MLA for Rankin Inlet North in February 1999, serving in Nunavut’s first legislative assembly after the territory was born on April 1, 1999.
He served as minister of justice, community government, and culture, language, elders and youth.
Anawak also served as an ambassador for circumpolar affairs in Ottawa, before the position was cut by the Conservative government in 2006. He has also served as a vice president for Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.” (Nunatsiaq Online, August 15, 2017)
#6 Thankyou Monica Connolly for sharing a good part of Jack Anawak’s history of working for the people of Nunavut which is far, far more reflective of a Leader.
Jack had a good run for sure. Time to retire now.