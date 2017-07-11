NEWS: Nunavut

Two charged with careless firearms use in eastern Nunavut town

RCMP arrest and charge two in Cape Dorset for firing guns in town

RCMP in Cape Dorset have charged two individuals with firearms offences after reports July 7 of people shooting off guns near a residence. (FILE PHOTO) RCMP in Cape Dorset have charged two individuals with firearms offences after reports July 7 of people shooting off guns near a residence. (FILE PHOTO)

July 11, 2017 - 1:10 pm

Two Cape Dorset residents are facing gun charges after reports that they were shooting off rounds outside a home in the South Baffin town.

Nunavut RCMP issued a news release July 10 saying that three days prior, on July 7, they arrested Joanne Weedmark, 19, and Johnny Bou Ashevak, 35, in relation to the shooting incident.

Both have been charged with several offences including careless use and storage of firearms, discharge of a firearm in a reckless manner, and breach of probation.

Police say no one reported injuries in relation to the incident.

Both accused were remanded in custody and faced a bail hearing in Cape Dorset on July 10.

“Nunavut RCMP want to remind the public that firearms are not to be used within a community unless authorized, and that all firearms need to be locked and stored in a safe manner,” said the news release.