NEWS: Nunavut

Two young Nunavut men arrested in two separate stabbings

Violent attacks lead to charges, injuries

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The RCMP in Nunavut dealt with two stabbings, Jan. 29 and Jan. 31, in Nunavut. (FILE PHOTO) The RCMP in Nunavut dealt with two stabbings, Jan. 29 and Jan. 31, in Nunavut. (FILE PHOTO)

February 06, 2017 - 8:30 am

Two separate stabbing incidents took place in two Nunavut communities last week.

That’s according to the Nunavut RCMP, which issued two news releases late Feb. 3.

On Jan, 29, at about 4:30 p.m., members of the Cape Dorset RCMP were called to investigate a report of a stabbing, the RCMP said in a release.

The police investigation revealed that a local Cape Dorset resident had been stabbed with a weapon—“believed to be a knife,” police said Feb. 3.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries required medical care outside of Cape Dorset, and was sent on to Iqaluit, police said.

A 27-year-old man now faces charges of aggravated assault, uttering threats and “unlawfully being in a dwelling-house.”

Conviction on that last charge alone, of unlawfully being in a residence where other people live, can lead to a jail term of up to 10 years.

The accused, not named by police, remains in custody, and the RCMP did not offer any information about future court appearances in this case.

Then, on Jan. 31, at about 7:30 p.m, member of the Baker Lake RCMP detachment responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in this community of roughly 2,000 people, a second RCMP release said.

Their investigation revealed that “during an altercation an individual was allegedly stabbed with a weapon described as a knife,” it said.

As a result, a bystander, who suffered what police described as non-life threatening injuries during the alleged assault, is now receiving medical treatment in Winnipeg.

Police in Baker Lake arrested and charged a man, 27, with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Again, the RCMP supplied no information about the accused’s identity or future court appearances.