NEWS: Around the Arctic

Trudeau promises to create federal Indigenous languages law

“We must show Canada that we are partners”

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



This graph, published in 2014 by Statistics Canada, shows that the three Indigenous language groups whose speakers most often use their language at home are Atikamekw, Innu-Montagnais and Inuktitut. (STATISTICS CANADA IMAGE) This graph, published in 2014 by Statistics Canada, shows that the three Indigenous language groups whose speakers most often use their language at home are Atikamekw, Innu-Montagnais and Inuktitut. (STATISTICS CANADA IMAGE)

December 07, 2016 - 4:00 pm

As an act of reconciliation aimed at undoing the damage done by residential schools and other harmful government measures, the Liberal government will introduce a bill to create an Indigenous Languages Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Dec. 6.

“We know all too well how residential schools and other decisions by governments were used as a deliberate tool to eliminate Indigenous languages and cultures,” Trudeau said in a speech given to a special chiefs meeting organized by the Assembly of First Nations in Gatineau, Que.

Trudeau gave no details on how the proposed act would work.

But he said the new law would be “co-developed” with Indigenous peoples and that its goal would be “ensuring the preservation, protection, and revitalization of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit languages in this country.”

In his speech, Trudeau referred to the advice offered by Sen. Murray Sinclair, the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“Canadians now understand that, as Senator Murray Sinclair stated, reconciliation in this country isn’t just an Indigenous issue and problem—it is a Canadian issue and problem that we all need to address in real and concrete ways,” Trudeau said.

In his speech, Trudeau also recognized the Secret Path project create by the Tragically Hip’s lead singer, Gord Downie, who the AFN honoured earlier that day.

Secret Path is an album and graphic novel that tells the story of Chanie Wenjack, a 12-year-old Anishinaabe boy who died in 1966 after escaping from a residential school near Kenora, Ont.

“Gord embodies all Canadians’ desire for reconciliation,” Trudeau said.

And he praised David Kawapit, the young Cree-Inuk man from Whapmagustui-Kuujjuarapik who organized the Nishiyuu Walkers, who in 2013 trekked 1,600 kilometres from Kuujjuaraapik to Ottawa.

“All of us gathered in this room today must never allow Canadians, including Indigenous peoples, to think or believe that reconciliation can’t or won’t work,” Trudeau said.