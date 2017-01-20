NEWS: Nunavut

Transport Canada issues recall for Arctic Cat snowmobiles

Fuel leak spurs recall of 2007, 2008 and 2009 models

A 2014 Bearcat 570: models of this snow machine from 2007, 2008 and 2009, along with 18 other Arctic Cat snowmobiles from those years, are subject to a nationwide recall due to a defect that could cause the fuel tank to crack and catch fire.

January 20, 2017 - 8:30 am

A manufacturing defect discovered in some Arctic Cat snowmobiles may make the fuel tank prone to catching fire and has forced a recall of more than 11,000 machines, Transport Canada announced Jan. 19.

According to Transport Canada, the defect was traced to a faulty fuel pump flange, or external rim. This may cause the tank to crack if exposed to fuel additives—such as fogging oil or fuel stabilizer—and allow fuel to leak from the snowmobile.

The recall affects about 19 Arctic Cat models, built in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

Owners should contact their dealers or mechanics to inspect the snowmobile for the faulty components and replace them.

And, if you own one of these models, don’t operate your snowmobile until the defect is repaired.

The recall effects approximately 11,458 snowmobiles, according to data on the Transport Canada website.

To see if your vehicle is among the models affected, you can check the list on Transport Canada’s webpage here.