Tracking collars reduce need to disturb or handle polar bears: federal agency
Environment Canada currently tracking 12 collared bears in western Hudson Bay
There are currently 12 polar bears in the western Hudson Bay region fitted with tracking collars, put in place by Environment and Climate Change Canada to monitor the animals’ condition and movement through the year, the federal department says.
That number doesn’t include an emaciated female polar bear that was euthanized in Arviat last week after she was seen exhibiting aggressive behaviour and trying to walk into the community multiple times.
Environment Canada officials said they were made aware of the polar bear’s behaviour once it reached Arviat and the decision to euthanize the animal.
This particular female polar bear was fitted with a collar near Churchill, Man., last September, the agency confirmed.
The 22-year-old polar bear also had twin cubs with her at the time she was collared, through the cubs were nowhere in sight when she reached Arviat.
Inuit in Nunavut worry that collars disrupt polar bears’ natural routines and ability to hunt food, though it’s not yet clear why this polar bear was so thin or if it suffered from disease.
Environment Canada said all its research projects and the handling of live animals are extensively reviewed and approved by the department’s animal care committees.
Western Hudson Bay polar bears are monitored as part of a long-term research project to track the sub-population’s movement patterns and how the animals respond to changing sea ice conditions throughout the year.
“Without satellite collars we cannot assess the movements of bears across seasons—many bears move tens of thousands of kilometres during the winter months,” Environment Canada told Nunatsiaq News in a Nov. 28 email.
“Collars are efficient because they provide high quality data and minimize the need to disturb or handle bears.”
Only adult female polar bears are collared, however, because the necks of adult males are wider than their skulls and collars wouldn’t stay on.
The tracking collars are programmed to provide location data for a period of two years, the agency said.
The devices are fitted with a release mechanism that opens on a fixed date, which means that the collar can be recovered without the need to recapture the animal.
Government of Nunavut wildlife officers in Arviat took samples of the euthanized bear last week. They will be analyzed to determine what condition the animal was in before she died.
(7) Comments:
We should put tracking collars on the effin Environment Canada officials who are respossible for this!
This is inhumane. Makes me sick to my stomach to see what biologist or scientist can go to extreme to research, the animals on our land.:@
I wonder if using chips is the way to go now and do away with collars. I understand they’re implanting chips into humans now.
It’s tough for these biologists to get meaningful data on Polar Bears, they spent about 2-3 weeks in the field each year and they need these satellite collars to get their data.
They do know it can be harmful for the bears but it’s only a hand full of bears that will be effected.
Without these collars the biologists won’t be the experts that they think they are.
They used to collar caribou in the 60’s and through to the 80’s, I believe. The caribou that were caught with the collars were always emaciated.
It makes me wonder if any of the female polar bears with collars have been able to have any cubs. Are they less attractive to a male bear than a female without a collar?
Especially if they lose that much of weight; unless, of course, this particular bear had some kind of disease. Regardless of that, do any of the female bears with collars have any cubs? If they don’t, the research with the collars is counter productive.
What a sight. Should put a collar on to the person who put it on this bear. Please stop collaring bears.
It would be okay only if the researchers who are gonna put any collars on any animals should wear the same collars and tranquilize ur self while doing a research