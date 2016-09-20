Tiny homes could cure western Nunavut town’s growing pains
Cambridge Bay's community plan aims for 270 new homes by 2035
CAMBRIDGE BAY—Soon Cambridge Bay plans to join the tiny house movement as the hamlet moves to provide affordable housing options to its growing population.
The tiny house movement advocates living simply in small homes—a residential structure under 500 square feet—a bit smaller than the “512” houses the federal government built in the eastern Arctic during the 1950s and 1960s, which measured 512 square feet.
The matchbox houses that the federal government built throughout the eastern Arctic at around the same time were even smaller: about 288 square feet.
But reasonably-priced tiny homes, which could arrive prefabricated and ready-to-live in by sealift, are now part of how Cambridge Bay envisions creating a better future.
To that end, its 29-page, 2015-2035 community plan, recently discussed in an open house held at the hamlet office, contains 10 “required actions.”
These include a pilot project to build tiny homes and “other non-conventional housing,” to ensure affordable housing for its population, which is expected to grow by an expected 46 per cent, to reach about 2,500 residents by 2035.
Housing everyone will mean the addition of 270 dwellings to the existing stock of 501 private dwellings—so 13 units each year over the next 20 years—and the creation of a new neighbourhood at the outskirts of town.
Cambridge Bay also wants to get rid of old or abandoned buildings around town and adopt a “beautification/streetscaping plan” to make core area more people-friendly.
The hamlet is already moving ahead with another of the plan’s calls—the creation of a heritage park in the back of the hamlet building by the shore.
The park is expected, among other things, to be a draw for the many cruise ship passengers who visit the town.
The park’s buildings, slated to be moved before winter sets in, include old Hudson’s Bay buildings and a federal building that once housed the first school and then the RCMP.
The buildings will eventually be set within “a sculptural type forest,” created with the discarded metals left in the community and made by youth involved in an Art and Skill development program that the hamlet wants to establish for at-risk youth.
“By involving youth in a project that will have community and Canadian wide significance, the intent is that the youth involved will take ownership of the park and be able to write their own positive legacy in the community,” reads a hamlet document on the park.
The plan’s action items also include the relocation of the tank farm from the centre of town.
And the plan looks at regulating cabins outside the community on municipal lands as well and making sure these are “restricted to certain locations and that these cabin areas are to kept tidy and clean and representative of the land.”
Before its adoption by the Hamlet of Cambridge Bay, the plan is sure undergo some changes—and it will also require bylaw changes and a review by the minister of Community and Government Services.
Tiny houses built around neighbourhood centers makes a lot of sense.
Is it just a coincidence, or is there some reason that the further away from Iqaluit you are, the more you seem to be able to think for yourself and the less you leave for the GN?
I like your post #1, but honestly, to answer your question, I think its more of a case where, the further away from Iqaluit you are, the less the GN cares about you. You then have no choice but to either think for yourself, or eventually be non-existent.
#1 #2 you mean Yellowknife east
Who cares what Iqaluit thinks. They can’t think for themselves never mind you folks in the Keewatin and Kitikmeot.
Congratulations to the residents and council of CamBay. Your are leaders here in Nunavut.
Get lost Paul.
“Keewatin?” That is so behind in times. It’s Kivalliq nowadays, Paul.
Leaders in Nunavut? They’re finally getting up to par with the rest of the regions thanks largely to CHARS and Leona’s big help from when she was up in the hill.
I am gonna shed some light on this issue. With Nunavut in a major housing crunch, it will be cheaper and faster to build these tiny homes and getting people housed faster. Once this is accomplished, this will ease the stress of overcrowding, family issues, etc.
I know first hand about the issues regarding housing construction. These Tiny Homes projects are taking off like wild fire in Southern Canada and the US. These houses can be built for cold climates as well as warm climates.
I am all for this Tiny Homes project.
Up in the Hill - I can’t believe I said Keewatin, but perhaps from my early days in Baker Lake. You are absolutely right - Kivalliq And your comment about the help from Leona is bang on. I just wish I could say the same about Iqaluit. They seem to forget how they felt when the controls were in the west. They are doing the same thing now when it comes to the Kivalliq and Kitikmeot.
DISSED - Bang on!
Tiny houses will work everywhere in Nunavut except Iqaluit.
Iqaluit won’t let there be an end to its housing shortage. If the shortage ended, no one would pay $600,000 for a typical house there. The transients would not be able to sell their houses for more than they paid, not even for a lot less. The Iqaluit housing pyramid would collapse.
The transient bureaucrats in Iqaluit will protect their “investments” by not letting this happen.
Too bad for the single person or young couple who wants a place to live in Iqaluit, but…