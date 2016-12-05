Photo: Three suns? We’ll take it this time of year

With thirteen days left until the winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year, getting sunlight is at a premium in Nunavut. So all the better for a sun dog to make an appearance and brighten up Iqaluit's lunch hour, Dec. 5. Sun dogs are created on especially cold days, when frozen air crystals in the lower atmosphere align and refract the sun's rays horizontally, creating the illusion of three points of light in the sky. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)