Three old rivals and a newcomer spar for Pangnirtung seat

Incumbent Johnny Mike says a new airport remains his top priority

JOHN THOMPSON



Incumbent Johnny Mike hopes to represent Pangnirtung for a second term in Nunavut's legislature. He says a priority will be to continue lobbying for a new airport and airstrip for the Baffin Island community. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHNNY MIKE)



Harry Dialla placed second in the last territorial election by 15 votes, but this time, he said, "I'm more prepared." A shortage of public housing is one of his big concerns. (PHOTO COURTESY HARRY DIALLA)



Hezakiah Oshutapik represented Pangnirtung as its MLA after a byelection in 2011 and previously served two terms as the community's mayor. Many of his concerns involve improving health care and the treatment of elders. (PHOTO COURTESY HEZAKIAH OSHUTAPIK)



Margaret Nakasuk is a political newcomer who wants to improve Inuit employment in government and in the mining sector. (PHOTO COURTESY MARGARET NAKASUK)

October 23, 2017 - 9:15 am

In the upcoming Oct. 30 territorial election, Pangnirtung will see a rematch between three candidates who fought against each other in the last election, with one new contender also joining the fray.

Johnny Mike, 62, is seeking a second term as MLA for the Baffin Island community of about 1,500 residents. Over the past four years he’s bounced between many different portfolios as a cabinet minister. He first oversaw Nunavut’s Department of Environment, then the Department of Community and Government Services.

Later, after a cabinet shuffle in summer 2016, he received the new portfolios of family services, poverty reduction and homelessness, as well as the Qulliq Energy Corp.

If re-elected, Mike said he would continue to push for a new airport and runway for Pangnirtung. This is a longstanding demand from the community.

Pangnirtung’s airport is currently located in the middle of town, posing safety concerns, said Mike. Its airstrip, meanwhile, is so short it can only accommodate smaller aircraft, and prevents aircraft which land there from carrying a full load.

Now that Iqaluit’s new airport has been built, Pangnirtung is next in line for federal infrastructure money, said Mike. “The new priority is Pangnirtung airport and airstrip. It’s on the priority list now. It’s number one now. All it needs is a financial commitment.”

Mike says he’d also like to see the creation of an education board in Nunavut. He points to ill-fated efforts to update Nunavut’s Education Act, which was opposed by Nunavut’s Inuit organizations.

“What we’re seeing now is the lack of input from the Inuit organizations,” said Mike. “They’re saying it’s wrong, but they don’t have a role to play.”

Mike envisions a board with some members appointed by Nunavut’s three regional Inuit organizations, and others by the territory’s Department of Education. “It would have certain control over the curriculum and management of the key regional supervisors.”

Similarly, Mike would like to see the return of regional health boards, which were phased out when Nunavut became a territory in 1999. “There used to be a health board, and it was really strong and it took care of business,” said Mike. “Now we have a health crisis here.”

Cabinet ministers aren’t heard issuing demands for their communities in the legislature in the way regular members do, but Mike said he’s able to make the case for his community’s needs directly with his cabinet colleagues. “When you’re a cabinet minister you have direct contact with ministers, ASAP. You go right to the minister and talk about it and deal with it,” he said.

Harry Dialla, 58, is taking another run at winning Pangnirtung’s seat in the legislature, after losing to Mike in the last election by just 15 votes. “I’ve been kicking myself in the butt ever since,” he said. “This time I’m a little more prepared.”

Dialla, now retired, worked for the Government of Nunavut in Pangnirtung for more than a decade in a number of roles, starting as a social worker and later serving as human resources manager and a regional manager for income support. He previously worked for 12 years as a park warden and visitor service officer for Parks Canada.

He said his biggest concern is the community’s lack of public housing. “We haven’t had any new units built in Pangnirtung over the last seven or eight years, and we have over 80 people on the waiting list,” said Dialla.

Dialla also has a long list of other issues he’d like to see addressed. The fine dust kicked up by vehicles along the community’s unpaved roads is a health hazard, he said. So is lingering smoke from garbage burned at the dump.

If elected, he said he would prefer to stand as a regular member, rather than as a cabinet minister. In cabinet, “You lose your voice,” he said. “The only person with power in the GN is the premier—he has the power to hire [deputy ministers]. If I were a minister, I wouldn’t have the power to make necessary changes I’d want in the department.

“A regular member has way more opportunities for his voice to be heard.”

Hezakiah Oshutapik, 61, has served as the riding’s MLA before. Following the resignation of Adamee Komoartok, he won a byelection for the seat in September 2011, beating Mike by 40 votes. But Oshutapik later lost the seat to Mike in the following general election in 2013. He previously served as Pangnirtung’s mayor for two terms.

Many of Oshutapik’s community concerns involve the quality of health care. After having to fly to Ottawa by himself to undergo heart surgery—as someone bilingual, he wasn’t eligible to have an escort—he’d like to see more generous coverage, so that residents don’t need to undergo serious procedures without nearby family support.

“You need to talk to someone you know or a family member,” he said.

Oshutapik would also like to see more done to prevent elder abuse, which he says “is getting to be Nunavut-wide.” He’s worried about stories he’s heard of younger residents spending the benefit cheques of their grandparents. He’d also like to see improved home care offered to the elderly.

Oshutapik’s other concerns include high food prices, a shortage of social housing and youth suicide rates.

“We need a voice and a vision to accomplish the community’s needs,” he said.

Margaret Nakasuk, 45, is a political newcomer, who said she’s running for office after receiving encouragement from other residents. “I feel it’s very important for the community to get its voice to the government,” she said.

Nakasuk’s worked for the GN for 25 years, most recently as intern regional director of family services. She previously worked for the Department of Education as a supervisor for career development.

One big issue for Nakasuk is improving Inuit employment in government and in the mining sector. “We need a working group to ensure our long-term Inuit employees are helped into getting into executive or director levels,” she said.

She also wants to ensure that schools receive greater materials and resources to support teaching in the Inuit language. “It’s very important that children continue to use our first language,” she said.

And Nakasuk wants to see health care service shored up. Pangnirtung frequently sees residents evacuated to receive medical care outside the community, she said. That’s partly due to a shortage of nurses, said Nakasuk. “How do we ensure critical staff are getting the support they need, so that health care service is up to par for the community?” she asked.

Nakasuk acknowledges she’s running against experienced political opponents, but suggests that having a younger representative—and a woman—could be an advantage. She said some residents have told her they currently feel out of the loop with what’s happening.

“I don’t want anyone to look bad,” she said, “but we need to hear what’s going on from the government.”

An all-candidates debate will take place in Pangnirtung’s community centre on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.