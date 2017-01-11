NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut photographers earn 2016 awards from Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

Pudloo Pitsiulak of Kimmirut wins first prize for his moonlit scene

January 11, 2017 - 4:00 pm

Three Nunavummiut received recognition for their photos Jan. 11 from Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. President Aluki Kotierk, who today announced the 2016 “photo of the year” contest winners.

Pudloo Pitsiulak of Kimmirut won the first prize—$1,000—in the contest, with his photo called “Moonlight Night Scene.” Pitsiulak, who also received an enlarged copy of the photo, will see it reproduced on the cover of NTI’s annual report and its advertising template artwork.



Iqaluit’s Jomie Mike took second place with his photo, “Tasilik Lake Sunrise,” winning $500 and a copy of the photo.



Jonah Akoak of Gjoa Haven took third place with his photo, “Wicks,” showing Arctic cotton. He won $250 and a copy of his photo.





NTI started its photography contest in 2006. Participation in the contest has increased tremendously in recent years due to social media, NTI said in a Jan. 11 release.

NTI said Inuit are encouraged to continue entering photos in the 2017 edition of its contest.

