Three Nunavut communities get some Canada 150 cash

Iqaluit, Arviat and Kugluktuk receive money from CanNor

Federal money, along with municipal funds, will see renovations to the Arnaitok Complex in Iqaluit, which serves as the city's arena, fire department and city offices. (FILE PHOTO)

January 04, 2018 - 10:30 am

Municipal officials in three Nunavut communities learned Dec. 21 that the federal government had given them Christmas presents in the form of infrastructure funding.

The City of Iqaluit received the largest amount from the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program. The money—$699,915—will help pay for two projects.

The first project will upgrade the Arnaitok complex, which houses the city’s arena, fire department, city council chambers and some municipal offices. The federal government is contributing $359,200, while the City will pay $101,785, for work that includes the installation of a new boiler and heat exchange system to provide a clean-energy upgrade to a system originally installed in the 1960s.

The second Iqaluit project of $442,500 will support improvements to the City of Iqaluit’s water and wastewater systems, including new water-quality analyzers, pumps and a new power supply system.

The wastewater improvements, for which Iqaluit will kick in $147,500, involve new gas-detection sensors, improved ventilation and new wiring systems, a news release states.

“These improvements help to address a couple of the many infrastructure needs the city is currently facing, and we look forward to working with all levels of government on our other infrastructure requirements,” said Iqaluit’s mayor, Madeleine Redfern, in the release.

Navdeep Bains, the federal minister responsible for CanNor, also announced Dec. 21 that $200,000 would go to renovate the John Ollie Complex in Arviat, with the hamlet contributing another $75,000.

The renovations will improve the energy efficiency of the building and modernize its equipment. Upgrades include replacing lighting with a high-efficiency LED system, expanding the entrance to reduce heat loss and safety, improving washrooms and installing an indoor climbing wall.

Arviat’s mayor, Bob Leonard, thanked CanNor for its support, “which will help us keep the John Ollie Complex in serviceable condition.”

In the funding announcement, Leonard noted that the John Ollie Complex is the main community space in Arviat.

With a population of about 3,000, Arviat is the third-largest municipality in Nunavut, after Iqaluit and Rankin Inlet.

“Many things happen there—from feasts and festivals to public meetings to square dances. Because of constant use, the building is showing its age, and it is important to the community that we keep the complex functional and comfortable for its many users,” he said.

In western Nunavut, Kugluktuk will get $225,000 from CanNor to make improvements and renovations to its arena and complex. The boiler system will be replaced and the ventilation system will be upgraded to improve heat recovery and air quality. The $300,000 project, to which the Hamlet of Kugluktuk will put in $75,000, also includes upgrades to the fire sprinkler system and repairs to the exterior of the building.

The Kugluktuk arena and complex includes an ice rink, youth centre, community kitchen, fitness centre, community hall and local radio station.