NEWS: Nunavut

Three hopefuls nominated for Resolute Bay community director

After one-week extension, three unofficial candidates pop up

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Three unofficial candidates are listed for the QIA's community director position in Resolute Bay: Paul Amagoalik, Martha Idlout and Mavis Manik. (FILE PHOTO) Three unofficial candidates are listed for the QIA's community director position in Resolute Bay: Paul Amagoalik, Martha Idlout and Mavis Manik. (FILE PHOTO)

November 14, 2016 - 10:00 am

It looks as if Inuit beneficiaries in Resolute Bay will go to the polls after all to choose a new community director this Dec. 12.

By the Nov. 4 deadline, no candidates from the community had filed nomination papers.

But after extending the nomination period in Resolute Bay by one week, three unofficial candidates now wish to run for the position, the Qikiqtani Inuit Association said Nov. 10 in a release.

The three candidates are:

• Paul Amagoali ;

• Martha Idlout; and,

• Mavis Manik.

That list is still unofficial. Any candidate who wishes to withdraw may do so by Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. eastern time.

Also on Dec. 12, eligible Qikiqtani Inuit beneficiaries will choose a vice president from two candidates: Olayuk Akesuk, a former MLA, Nunavut cabinet minister and longstanding QIA board member from Cape Dorset, and the incumbent, Larry Audlaluk of Grise Fiord.

Beneficiaries in four other communities—Arctic Bay, Cape Dorset, Qikiqtarjuaq and Pangnirtung—will choose community directors.

And in a Nunavut-wide vote, eligible Inuit beneficiaries will choose a president for Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. from four candidates: Levinia Brown, Aluki Kotierk, Joe Adla Kunuk, and incumbent president Cathy Towtongie.